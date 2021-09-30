Bed Bath & Beyond’s Results and Supply Chain Challenges





The company’s results also raise concerns about the supply chain challenges that have plagued US businesses this year as rising costs, shortage of workers and transportation challenges collide with continued high demand. . “Things quickly picked up in terms of cost per month,” Tritton said in an interview with Bloomberg, adding that the company was struggling to complete orders and put them on the shelves, with delivery delays from the order 30-45 days. This is happening now and I think it will continue until the fourth quarter, at the end of this first half, ”he said, referring to the exercise that would run until next summer. . “We are developing contingency plans to address all of these issues. He predicted that the holiday shopping season would be stronger than the past quarter. For now, however, in-store traffic remains low. “The challenges we faced in August did not abate in September,” Tritton said during the company’s call with analysts. The company’s goal is now to achieve a recovery by November, which historically accounted for nearly half of the company’s sales in the third quarter. He said the delta variant changed consumer behavior, with data showing U.S. shoppers became more cautious when shopping in stores. Gains are also moderating in the housewares market, which has been supercharged by pandemic restrictions that have caused consumers to funnel money to beautify their living spaces. “It’s just a confusing time for people,” Tritton said. Bed Bath & Beyond now expects sales for fiscal 2021 to be in the $ 8.1 billion to $ 8.3 billion range – a reduction from the outlook it released late. June, when he projected revenues as high as $ 8.4 billion. Tritton added that the company’s turnaround plans remain on track. The retailer has reorganized its operations since being hired by Target Corp. at the end of 2019. It now offers more of its own brands and opened new Distribution centers. —Bloomberg News

