Iran: new scandal at the Tehran Stock Exchange

On September 29, the CEO of the Tehran Stock Exchange resigned after revealing that dozens of cryptocurrency miners had been discovered in his basement. When it was first reported that there was a mining farm in Tehran’s stock market building, that organization’s public relations vehemently denied it.

Yet in his statement he said: Since 2020, due to the migration of liquidity from the stock exchange to cryptocurrencies, and due to the creation of the cash outflow crisis, a project to investigate and research has been launched.

The public newspaper Mashreq News reported on September 29 that according to an announcement by the stock exchange organization, during the supervision of the stock exchange organization, several miners exploited by the stock exchange company were discovered in the building of the said company. During the investigation, we found that the activity was not fully recorded and disclosed in company reports and accounts.

To cover up this scandal, Ali Sahraei, CEO of the Tehran Stock Exchange, resigned. To create an opportunity for further research on the issue of cryptocurrency mining at the Tehran Stock Exchange and to consolidate the capital market, I submitted my resignation to the Board of Directors of the Tehran Stock Exchange, and the board approved my resignation, he said in a statement.

Iran’s electricity organization Tavanir initially denied the existence of the miners. Then, after the Sahrawi resigned, Tavanir refused to comment on this incident. During this time, it was reported by state media that these miners were using a high volume of electricity.

This new scandal comes as the regime arrests ordinary citizens for having one or two minors in their homes. As state media have acknowledged, Iran’s ongoing electricity shortage is due to systematic cryptocurrency mining regimes. These farms are exclusively managed by the Guardians of the Revolution (IRGC) to generate income to finance its illicit activities.

The existence of this mining farm in the Tehran Stock Exchange building comes after months of protests from swindlers the regime tricked into investing in the stock market and then looted them. There have been dozens of protests from defrauded creditors in recent months.

Hassan Rouhani’s government, under the supervision of the regime’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, planned a ploy to pillage Iranians using the stock market and offset his government’s budget deficit. The reduction in oil and tax revenues would lead to a budget deficit of around 2 trillion rials, the state daily Jahan-e Sanat wrote on May 9, 2020.

Khamenei encouraged people to participate in productive investments such as cooperatives and stock exchanges. As a result, the regime was able to deceive and loot people. I would like to share the good news. Thanks to the measures devised by the government, we could have offset our budget deficit by selling securities and transferring shares of public companies, said Farhad Dejpasand, Rouhani Minister of the Economy, on October 20, 2020.

In the first half of this year, we achieved a very brilliant performance in terms of transferring public shares into public companies, and we managed to earn around 33 trillion tomans, which is a significant figure, he said. -he adds.

Some 70 trillion rials of shares of social security investment companies, or Shasta, were sold to two million people in the form of eight billion shares. This reaches 3,600 shares for each stock market code or each buyer. These shares represented ten percent of Shastas’ capital.

The regime made people invest in the stock market by creating a growth bubble and promising a booming stock market. Yet in January, the Tehran Stock Exchange’s (TSE) main index, TEDPIX, fell rapidly, and this trend continued, leading to a massive collapse of the TEDPIXAs a result, millions of Iranians lost their savings while the regime was able to make up for its budget deficit.

The recent scandal over the discovery of a cryptocurrency mining farm in the Tehran Stock Exchange building has once again indicated that regimes have institutionalized corruption. This corruption has ravaged people’s lives over the past four decades.

The entanglement of systems problems is such that the cost of adopting scientific and logical means to solve societal problems becomes heavier, the Etemad daily wrote on Wednesday, acknowledging that the regime has no solution to the problem. current economic crisis that it has created.