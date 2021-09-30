Governor Larry Hogan – Official website of the Governor of Maryland





ANNAPOLIS, MDGovernor Larry Hogan proclaimed October Cyber ​​Security Awareness Month, underscoring Maryland’s commitment to remain a leader in the cybersecurity industry.

(To concern) Across the country, Americans face an increased risk of cyber attacks, Governor Hogan said. In this cybersecurity awareness month, we pledge to remain vigilant in the face of the threats we face, and we thank all the security professionals who protect us around the clock. See the proclamation here. National Cyber ​​Security Awareness Month

October 2021 WHILE,The citizens of Maryland are proud to recognize the contributions of Maryland federal facilities, cybersecurity companies, business incubators, and higher education institutions in protecting the defense, commerce, and well-being of nations; and WHILE,Maryland is the country’s cybersecurity epicenter, home to a vibrant private sector that develops technologies, products and methods to thwart cyber intrusions; the US Cyber ​​Command, the NSA and other federal agencies engaged in cybersecurity; and WHILE,Maryland is forging partnerships between and among military commands and federal agencies, our state and global businesses, and universities to identify and resolve the cyber challenges facing our country, foster industry growth, and create jobs in Maryland; and WHILE,Maintaining the security of cyberspace is a shared responsibility in which each of us has a critical role to play, and awareness of the essentials of computer security will improve the security of information, infrastructure and the economy; and WHILE,Maryland is pleased to join the national campaign to increase the focus on understanding internet safety and raising awareness of the resources available to stay safe online. THEREFORE I, LAWRENCE J. HOGAN, JR., GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND, proclaim OCTOBER 2021 NATIONAL CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS MONTH in Maryland, and recommend this celebration to all of our citizens. – ### –

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://governor.maryland.gov/2021/09/30/video-release-governor-hogan-proclaims-october-as-cybersecurity-awareness-month-in-maryland/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos