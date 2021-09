Eurozone to discuss economic blow from soaring energy prices

The logo of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany on January 23, 2020. REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski

BRUSSELS, Sept. 30 (Reuters) – Eurozone finance ministers will discuss soaring energy prices on Monday, fearing it could slow the economic recovery, impact investment decisions and hit disproportionately the poorest, according to a note from the European Commission. The note, prepared for the ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, however indicates that any policy response must first determine to what extent the rise in energy prices is temporary or permanent. The European Central Bank believes higher prices for gas, oil and electricity are only temporary and will ease in 2022 and many euro area governments agree. But ministers will discuss the matter separately and share best practices for dealing with it, as they have to prepare 2022 budgets that will be heavily affected by energy costs. “The current rise in energy prices is already having an impact on economies and there is a need to discuss the impact of rising prices on national budgets,” said the Commission’s note, seen by Reuters. “The type of responses is also influenced by whether the problem is seen primarily as a supply or demand problem,” he said. “There is a wide range of policy options and levers open to governments, ranging from supply management (investment) to demand management (subsidies and national fiscal measures) as well as broader aspects of competition. and regulation, ”he said. European gas benchmark prices have climbed more than 300% this year due to factors such as low storage levels, outages and high demand as economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a increase in wholesale electricity costs. “From an economic perspective, rising energy prices can potentially slow the recovery. Assumptions about electricity, gas and overall prices are a key element in preparing budget plans, especially in in light of recent volatility, “the Commission said. EU leaders will also discuss the price spike at their next meeting on October 21-22. “The current situation underscores the need to invest more in renewable energy sources as economies move away from fossil fuels, as well as the importance of implementing green reforms,” ​​the memo said. Commission. “There is a risk that rising energy prices will also have disproportionate impacts on lower income groups and older households (energy poverty), which is of particular concern during the winter months,” a- he declared. Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Toby Chopra Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/euro-zone-discuss-economic-hit-soaring-energy-prices-2021-09-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos