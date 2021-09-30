She was the youngest female trader in the NYSE. Now she’s sharing her top money tips.

Many women tend to avoid talk about their finances. Not Lauren Simmons.

Simmons, who made history in 2017, at age 22, as the youngest female trader on the New York Stock Exchange (and only the second black woman to appear in history), insisted that if other women were to prosper financially, they must also be open about money.

People can talk about sex, politics and so many taboo topics, but people are so hesitant to talk about money, Simmons told Know Your Value. You must know, what is your relationship to money? This is one of the most instrumental things if you want to change your financial situation.

A Fidelity survey found that eight in ten women refrain from discussing their finances with loved ones. Self-confidence is one of the biggest factors holding back women, with 60% worried that they don’t have enough money to survive retirement. Many women mentioned a lack of financial knowledge and not knowing where to turn for advice.

Women are conditioned to look at our flaws, Simmons said. To me people would say but you are a woman, you are from the south, you are african american, i am all these things, but these are not reasons why i can’t do something, these are reasons for which I can.

Simmons came to New York from Georgia after studying genetics. Without a finance degree, she studied hard and passed the notoriously difficult Series 6 investment exam and landed a trading job on the Rosenblatt Securities Exchange. She left the post in December 2018. Its remarkable history and dynamism have inspired a biopic which is currently in development, with actress Kiersey Clemons.

On his new podcast Body-mind wealth, Making her Spotify debut this week, Simmons, now 27, openly discussed her personal financial journey while offering advice to listeners and guests. She spoke of her decision to decline several offers in large financial institutions.

Lauren Simmons is a former stock trader with Rosenblatt Securities. Courtesy of Lauren Simmons.

I felt it was more rewarding for me to hold the next generation accountable for finances than it was for me to become the product of a company, said Simmons. And here I am. We are going to 100% change the narrative.

After all, the pandemic has been a huge source of financial stress for women many of which left the job market or have lost their jobs in disproportionate numbers. Simmons offered his best financial advice to young women emerging from the pandemic:

1. Get outside more than you feel comfortable.

Simmons said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of technology in networking.

The pandemic has shown us how accessible people are, Simmons said. Use your different points of sale. Use your LinkedIn. Network. And realize that networking doesn’t have to be intimidating. When I arrived in New York, I contacted everyone who was part of a C-suite in an organization.

Simmons also encouraged women to aim high and overcome insecurities about their personal qualifications. She cited her own ambitious career path as an example.

I got a lot of bad advice from people telling me I was going too high. I specifically chose high paying jobs and essentially more advanced management jobs. I was comfortable doing this. I would see men between 18 and 21 having jobs created for them, or they would instantly become vice-president. Why can’t I apply? she said. We must realize our power and our greatness, and accept that we are absolutely capable of applying for these positions.

2. Talk about money.

When women don’t talk about money, they become less empowered, Simmons said. The more they talk about it, the more they learn and the more they can help others.

Let’s not make money a taboo subject. Let’s be open about compensation and what was currently being paid. That’s what makes the needle move, Simmons said. This secret society we live in when we talk about personal finance strikes me as strange. I have very open conversations with everyone about the salary and how much I’m making and the deals that haven’t gone well, and I hope that can inspire people to do better.

3. Take your time with buying decisions.

To avoid overspending, Simmons advises women to take much longer than is comfortable before shopping for non-essentials.

Women are very emotional about how we spend. We get up in the middle of the night and burn off stress, Simmons said. Let something marinate in your mind. Most people say to wait a week, but I will wait three months before making a purchase. Don’t make impulsive decisions based on wanting something instantly or making other people happy.

4. Have a wealth mindset, not a get-rich-quick scheme.

Getting rich overnight is not a realistic goal, Simmons said. Having a wealth mentality, or a healthy relationship with money and growth, is much more important.

I’ve had clients who have high incomes but who live on paychecks because they don’t have a healthy relationship with money. It’s about connecting the mind, body, and wealth all together, and getting into that wealth mindset, Simmons said. This will require holistic work. Meditate, journal, or maybe even go to therapy. Understanding yourself and your relationship to money is a big step towards a wealthy mindset.

5. Learn about financial literacy.

Simmons is a completely self-taught trader. She told Know Your Value that anyone can be one, but they need to engage in financial literacy.

Pick up a book, listen to my podcast, read, Google. Everything is accessible. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, Simmons said. Exercise due diligence. Take the time to understand. the sooner you do it, the better. If you want to be good at finances and the stock market, it’s a marathon not a sprint, but it can be done in less than a year. And which version of what is achievable is up to you.

6. Know your power.

Although many women have lost or quit their jobs during the pandemic, there is also a wave of empowerment of happy people. quit jobs they didn’t like, Where pivotal careers. For Simmons, this bodes well.

This signals this one, we have the power to negotiate. And second, we have the power to do what makes us happy, Simmons said. Always have a smart exit strategy, but embrace that power. Life is too short to do less. It will be really interesting to see how that plays out in a few years.