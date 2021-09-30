



TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 30, 2021– Today, NEO welcomes Main precious metals, a Canadian exploration and mining company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, to ring the bell and open the market. Major Precious Metals begins trading today on the NEO Exchange under the symbol CUT, following a voluntary delisting from the Canadian Stock Exchange. Our second mining listing in two weeks, a trend we intend to continue here on the NEO exchange. It also happens to be another increase in the list in a wave of venture capital stock market quality business degrees over the past year, commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. We are honored to welcome Major Precious Metals as a new corporate partner and look forward to seeing the results of their mining exploration in Greenland with great anticipation. Major Precious Metals is currently focused on advancing its flagship Skaergaard project, located on the east coast of Greenland, which is widely regarded as a safe, low-risk, and mining-friendly jurisdiction. We are proud to move our public listing to the NEO Exchange, a Tier 1 Canadian exchange, where we look forward to providing our investors with enhanced liquidity on a fair and transparent trading platform, said Tony Williams, President and CEO of Major Precious Metals. As an innovative, service-oriented exchange, NEO offers greater exposure and access to capital that is simply not available on junior exchanges. We were thrilled to partner with NEO as we pursue the incredible potential of the Skaergaard Project. Mr. Williams added, We believe that the results of our recent drilling program will continue to demonstrate the unique uniformity of geology and precious metal content of the Skaergaard Project, and will also confirm it as an advanced project with vast potential, which is now being relaunched by a new experienced team. in a safe and favorable jurisdiction for mining. Investors can trade in shares of CUT through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service brokers. The NEO Exchange is home to over 170 unique listings, including some of Canada’s most innovative public companies and ETFs from Canada’s largest ETF issuers. Backed by some of the most reputable financial organizations in Canada, the NEO exchange is the third most active market in the country, ranking second and consistently facilitating nearly 15% of all trading volume in Canada. Click here for a complete view of all NEO listed securities. About the NEO scholarship The NEO Exchange is Canada’s Tier 1 exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and fundraisers in a fair, liquid, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO prioritizes investors and offers trading access to all securities listed in Canada on an equal footing. NEO lists companies and investment products looking for an internationally renowned exchange that provides investors with confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unlimited access to data of the market. Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook About the main precious metals Major Precious Metals is a Canadian mining company continuing to explore its flagship Skaergaard project in eastern Greenland, which contains one of the largest deposits of palladium and gold in the world outside of major metal-producing regions of the platinum group (PGM) in Russia and South Africa. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the progress of the Skaergaard project throughout the mining development cycle. Connect with Major Precious: Website | LinkedIn View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202109300005215/en/ CONTACT: NEO Media: Aimee Morita [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES GREENLAND NORTH AMERICA CANADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE BANKING NATURAL RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MINING / MINERALS SOURCE: NEO Exchange Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/30/2021 8:00 a.m. / DISC: 09/30/2021 8:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202109300005215/en

