Billionaire partner sells nearly 50% of shares so far





Joseph Lau and his wife Chan Hoi Wan.

South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife Chan Hoi Wan unloaded 48% of their shares in Evergrande Group in China, the struggling Chinese real estate giant controlled by Laus’s longtime ally and friend, Hui Ka Yan. Lau and Chan were Evergrandes’ second largest shareholder with just over 9% stake in the indebted real estate company at the end of August, but stock market filings this week show it has been reduced to 4.68%. The couple sold 333 million shares they owned directly at the end of last week, while another 240 million shares were offloaded by their Hong Kong-listed real estate developer. Chinese domains. The company said earlier this month that it could sell its entire stake in Evergrande, which means an additional 620 million shares could be sold as well. MORE FORBESErasing Evergrande’s Wealth: Hui Ka Yan’s Journey of Asia’s Richest Person to the Brink of Collapse

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The commercial relationship between Lau and Hui dates back more than a decade. Lau had been a major investor in Evergrandes’ initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2009, and the two tycoons have engaged in a series of major real estate transactions over the years. Laus’s divestiture of its stake in Evergrande is an indication of the loss of confidence that the indebted company can still be saved. The president of Evergrande, Hui Ka-yan.

AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Chinese Estates halted trading in its shares on Wednesday morning after the company’s shares climbed 33%. The Hong Kong property developer said the suspension was due to a pending announcement related to acquisitions and mergers. Lau stepped down as chairman of Chinese Estates seven years ago. Lau said he transferred most of his wealth to his wife and son in 2017, citing serious health concerns. Most of his fortune now comes from his prime real estate holdings in Hong Kong.

