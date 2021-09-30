The 50 Best Robinhood Actions in October

For better or worse, volatility has played a big role in the stock market since the start of 2020. We have seen the fastest decline of at least 30% in the history of the S&P 500, and investors saw the strongest rally after a bear market bottom on record.

While not all investors are fans of an extremely volatile market, this volatility is precisely what has encouraged millions of new retail investors to invest their money on Wall Street.

We know retail investors are getting involved widely, thanks to user data from the new public online investing app Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD). After ending June 2020 with 9.8 million funded accounts, Robinhood had 22.5 million funded accounts at the end of June 2021.

If you are wondering why retail investors have flocked to Robinhood, it sounds like a confluence of factors. For starters, Robinhood does not charge trading commissions for stocks purchased on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) or Nasdaq. With minimum deposit requirements being pushed out the window for many online brokerage houses as well, this means new investors don’t see their starting capital swallowed up by fees.

To build on the previous point, Robinhood also allows investment in fractional shares. Instead of investors needing to save hundreds or thousands of dollars to buy a single share of a high-priced stock, Robinhood allows its members to buy fractions of a stock with as little as $ 1.

While it’s great to see individual investors take the bull by the horns and put their money to work for the planet’s greatest wealth creator, their investment strategy can be questionable at times.

Here’s a look at Robinhood’s rankings as we prepare to enter October, which features the 50 most owned stocks on the platform:

Society Society 1. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) 26. GameStop 2. Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) 27. Bank of America 3. AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) 28. OrganiGram Holdings 4. Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL) 29. Nvidia 5. Ford engine 30. Facebook 6. Nio (NYSE: NIO) 31. Blackberry 7. Amazon 32. Global Coinbase 8. Microsoft 33. SPDR S&P 500 ETF 9. Walt disney 34. Tilray ten. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) 35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF 11. American Airlines Group 36. Starbucks 12. Connect the power 37. Modern 13. Robinhood Markets 38. Advanced micro-systems 14. Carnival 39. Canopy growth 15. Lucid group 40. Galactic Virgo 16. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) 41. AT&T 17. Go Pro 42. Twitter 18. Nokia 43. Coca Cola 19. Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) 44. Fuel cell energy 20. Ali Baba 45. Norwegian Cruise Line 21. Netflix 46. Zynga 22. Group of nude marks 47. Uber Technologies 23. Delta Airlines 48. Ideal 24. Break 49. General Motors 25. Palantir Technologies 50. Workaholic group

Even actions are king

One thing that really stands out from the retail buying habits on Robinhood is that they love their stocks of memes. Meme stocks are companies praised for their popularity on social media, rather than for their operational performance. Examples of popular memes stocks from the above list include AMC Entertainment, Sundial Growers, Robinhood, Zomedica, Naked Brand, GameStop, and BlackBerry.

While many of these companies have skyrocketed this year on the heels of the short-term windfall that occurred in late January and early February, they are also, in many cases, poorly run and losing money. .

For example, although penny stock Zomedica launched its first commercial pet diagnostics product (Truforma) in March, the company had sales of less than $ 30,000 through June 30. Zomedica is no closer to making a profit than it was before the launch. by Truforma. To boot, the number of outstanding shares of the company skyrocketed as the company turned to selling shares to raise funds.

It’s a similar story with the # 3 action on the chart, AMC Entertainment. AMC may have the full support of the retail community, but that hasn’t stopped movie ticket sales from declining for nearly two decades or stopped AMC from spending nearly $ 577 million in cash over the years. first six months of 2021. With over $ 1 billion (in total) of AMC’s bonds maturing in late 2026 and mid-2027, which are priced well below par, bondholders are taking into account the very real possibility of default.

Canadian cannabis stocks go viral

Robinhood’s ranking also shows that retail investors love marijuana – and I don’t disagree with them. Cannabis could very well be one of the fastest growing trends of the decade.

The problem, however, is that Robinhood’s retail traders are forced to buy Canadian stocks of marijuana. Since the platform does not allow its users to buy publicly traded (OTC) stocks, only companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq are fair game.

These two exchanges will not allow companies that deal directly in cannabis in the United States to list their shares. This means that US pot stocks are banned, while struggling Canadian cannabis companies, which do not operate in the United States but are listed on major stock exchanges, are a fair game.

As an example, Robinhood investors have already pushed Canadian licensed producer Aurora Cannabis to number one on the platform. Although Aurora had, at one point, 15 facilities that could be used for production, it has since closed, sold or halted construction of more than half of them. Aurora’s management team exhibited poor judgment in overpaying for acquisitions aimed at increasing capacity, and the company continued to sell its shares and dilute its shareholders to fund its operations.

The story is somewhat similar for the Sundial Growers penny stock, the # 4 most owned company on the platform. Sundial is swimming in the money (around $ 948 million), but that capital has been raised by drowning investors in new issuance of shares. In nine months, the number of Sundial shares has quadrupled, from 509 million to 2 billion in the north. This will make it virtually impossible for Sundial to generate a significant earnings per share.

New generation technology is electric

Robinhood’s retail investors are typically younger, and this younger generation enjoys investing their money in next-gen technology and innovation. In particular, Robinhood’s ranking is full of companies that either manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) or support EV companies.

The EV thesis could be an obvious investment … if investors remain patient. Building a concept from scratch takes a lot of capital and time. Mistakes will undoubtedly be made, and not all companies will necessarily win, even in the fast growing electric vehicle arena. But given the need to tackle climate change, a global cycle of vehicle replacement for consumers and businesses could continue for decades and trigger auto inventory growth that has not been seen for decades.

It is perhaps not surprising that Tesla Motors has historically been the most held stock or the second most held stock on the platform. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a visionary and generally loved by young investors for his desire to use technology for the greater good. Tesla appears to be on track for around 800,000 electric vehicle deliveries in 2021, and the company achieved its biggest operating profit to date in the second quarter.

China-based Nio is also a regular in the top 10. Without a global semiconductor chip shortage, the company would likely be on track to achieve an annual operating rate of 150,000 electric vehicles. Nio has introduced a new vehicle to its lineup every year and last year launched a battery-as-a-service subscription program that is expected to build brand loyalty and increase margins in the long run.

Familiar brands and services are popular

Finally, Robinhood’s retail investors have somehow adopted Peter Lynch’s mantra of “buy what you know”. The October ranking contains a number of branded companies that investors interact with on a regular basis.

For example, Apple, the linchpin of innovation, recently returned to its first place at the top of the ranking. Apple’s iPhone is the clear leader in smartphone market share in the United States. The company also has a loyal following every time a new product is introduced. With Apple raking in $ 104.4 billion in operating cash flow over the past 12 months, it’s hard to fault investors for riding its heels.

Retail investors have also crammed into Pfizer pharmaceutical stock, which is playing an important role during the pandemic. As you may already know, Pfizer and BioNTech have developed one of the two most popular coronavirus vaccines. Given the mutability of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the potential need for recalls, Pfizer’s one-time sales increase could turn into a recurring revenue stream.

While the “buy what you know” strategy has its limits – for example, just because retail investors go to the movies, that doesn’t mean AMC is by any means a viable investment – it’s good to see young people. investors dig into what makes companies tick.