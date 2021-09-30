Will the new rule disrupt the Penny Stock Market this fall?

photo by Kim gorga to Unsplash

On September 16, 2020, the SEC amended its rule 15c2-11 of the Exchange Act. The new changes came into effect on September 28. Ultimately, the new rule means that daily retail traders are no longer able to buy pink stocks over-the-counter (OTC).

OTC Markets Group is the largest US market for OTC securities with 12,871 securities listed as of August 31, 2021. Securities are listed in three tiers depending on the quality and quantity of information and disclosures from listed companies.

OTCQX is the top level of the three levels with only 595 titles. Shares traded on this forum must meet more stringent qualification criteria compared to other levels.

OTCQB, also known as “The Venture Market”, is made up of US and international start-up and development companies with 1,095 holdings.

OTC Rose is the lowest and the most speculative of the three markets for OTC equity trading with 11,181 tracks.

This tiered structure provides different levels of transparency, so investors know what kind of information is available for each company they wish to trade and allows investors and traders to buy shares in unlisted companies on national stock exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange or the NASDAQ.

The OTC Pink sheets had over 11,000 titles as of August 31 that could be affected by the amendment and potentially pushed into the gray market if they do not become up to date in their filings.

What is pink without information?

To see how these new rules will affect traders, we need to understand how the new amendment seeks to modernize Pink No information Securities. This will be done by:

Require that information about the issuer and its security be up to date and publicly available before a broker can begin listing that security

Limit the use of broker-dealers to certain exceptions to the rule when information about the issuer is not up to date and available to the public

Provide exceptions to reduce unnecessary burdens on brokers to list certain OTC securities that may be subject to fraud and manipulation

What will be the impact of the new regulations on this market?

The SEC says this amendment improves disclosure and investor protection in the over-the-counter market by ensuring that brokers, in their role as professional guardians of that market, do not publish quotes for an issuer security when current information about the issuer is not publicly available, subject to certain exceptions.

The biggest worry for traders is that this new rule will create fewer trading opportunities. The new regulations will push securities that are currently trading on the pink market and will not disclose financial information on the gray market where the securities have been suspended from official trading. OTC market expected before the change that 2800 companies with more than 11,000 OTC pink stocks could disappear from OTC Pink and be pushed into the gray market. With around 20% less stocks to watch, the attention of penny stock investors will be focused on the remaining 80%. This means that the remaining stocks will see renewed interest.

Where should traders look?

Rather than looking at the remaining OTC Pink stocks, it might perhaps be more interesting to look at early stage OTCQB tech companies that were recently reclassified over the summer in search of the next rising star. If OTC trading stays the same, a year-to-date $ 0.5 trillion dollar volume * ($ 0.75 billion annualized).

To be eligible for the OTCQB, companies must be up-to-date in their reports, undergo annual audit and certification, pass a $ 0.01 offer test, not be bankrupt, have at least 50 shareholders genuine, each owning at least 100 shares, and a free float of more than 10% of the total shares outstanding. Companies listed on the OTCQB fall under a US regulator such as the SEC and must follow standards to improve transparency.

Wikisoft Corp. – Potential rising stars

Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB: WSFT) has had an explosive journey. After a new management took over a little over a year ago, Wikisoft was successful in launching an investor site (wikisoft.com), have relaunched their flagship platform (wikiprofile.com), funding of $ 20 million and transferred to the OTCQB in August.

Wikisoft’s vision is to create opportunities globally for professionals and businesses to make informed career and hiring decisions. This is done on Wikiprofile.com platform that provides relevant and valid information to make informed career and hiring decisions globally for professionals with a database now exceeding 175 million company profiles. The platform offers a simple and free registration process with an automatic database search to make it easier to join the platform.

Wikisoft Corp. has entered into a common share purchase agreement with White Lion Capital LLC a Los Angeles-based millennial-managed fund that seeks to invest in growing public companies that seek to become industry leaders. The Purchase Agreement provides that the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to cause White Lion Capital to purchase up to $ 20,000,000 of the Company’s common stock. Is the tech-savvy Millennium Managed Fund on something?

