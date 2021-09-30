Nigeria Stock Exchange Considering Overhaul of IPO Rules to Attract Tech Unicorns





The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) hopes to rethink the laws guiding the initial public offering (IPO) to make the conditions attractive enough to appeal to tech start-ups valued above $ 1 billion and other companies for listing on the Nigerian stock exchange. There has been a three-year hiatus in the stock market’s IPO market, and the plan to relax prerequisites such as previous achievement of profitability as well as filing earnings reports on a quarterly basis. If you’re looking to attract growing companies that are just starting out, it’s clear that a breakeven test is a major hurdle, Olumide Bolumole, division head of stock exchange listing activities, said on Thursday. a virtual meeting. READ ALSO: The start-up behind AstraZeneca-Oxford’s vaccine dossiers for the US IPO New quotes seem hard to come by for the NGX after slow growth in Nigeria due to the pandemic outbreak, forcing investors to settle for less stocks and weaker liquidity. Mr Bolumole said NGX will leverage the review to convince tech companies keen to find additional capital or provide liquidity to current shareholders. A slew of tech start-ups focused on Nigeria and Africa have become unicorns, having achieved a valuation of over $ 1 billion for a private company. This category includes OPay, Jumia Technologies AG, Flutterwave, Interswitch and New York-based Andela, which just joined the rank on Wednesday after a fundraiser raising its valuation to $ 1.5 billion. Support PREMIUM TIMES integrity and credibility journalism Good journalism is expensive. Yet only good journalism can guarantee the possibility of a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For free and ongoing access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider modestly supporting this noble enterprise. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you help maintain relevant journalism and keep it free and accessible to everyone. Make a donation TEXT ANNOUNCEMENT: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/487540-nigeria-stock-exchange-plans-ipo-rules-review-to-attract-tech-unicorns.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos