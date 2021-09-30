Capital Link 20th Annual Global Closed-End Funds & ETFs Forum





Tuesday, October 5, 2021 Digital conference

11am 5:20 pm EST NEW YORK, September 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Capital Links 20th Annual Forum on Closed-End Funds and Global ETFs will take place on October 5, 2021, as a digital event. This event is organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the main sponsor is Calamos Investments and the silver sponsor is Nuveen. REGISTRATION

Registration is free. To register, please click on the link below or copy and paste it into your browser:

http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2021/. The event has been approved for 6 CFP CE credits. OVERVIEW OF THE FORUM

With 20 years of experience, the annual Capital Links Global Closed-End Funds and ETFs Forum is the longest-standing investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It informs the entire investment community about the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using closed-end funds, MLPs, BDCs and exchange-traded funds. This conference brings together financial advisers, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts and financial media using this forum not only as a resource to share and assess the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform to improve visibility and make the right connections. MAIN ROUND TABLE

We are privileged to present three industry gurus at a panel discussion sharing their unique perspective on the current investment climate and its outlook, as well as CEF and ETF developments. space: John P. Calamos , Founder, President and Global CIO of Calamos Investments and

Mario Gabelli, CFA, Chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp.

The session will be moderated by Jean Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments. EIGHT INDUSTRIAL PANELS Closed-end fund industry roundtable;

Alternatives & Real Assets (FPI, MLPS, Preferred & Convertibles);

New CEFs put on the market and future prospects;

The use of leverage;

BDC Financement Americas Growth Roundtable;

ETF Industry Roundtable;

Round table of analysts;

Industry leaders on challenges and opportunities. KEY SPEAKER

Multi-year trends: energy transition and “crypto” beyond bitcoin

Jan Van Eck, President and CEO – Van Eck Partners Company The story continues TARGET AUDIENCE OF THE FORUM

Financial advisers, registered investment advisers, institutional investors, private bankers and wealth managers, securities analysts, retail and institutional brokers, industry specialists and analysts, the financial press and media and other qualified investors will be present. FORUM ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS Mariana Faria Bush, CFA, Research Director – CEFs & ETPs / Passive Products Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Michel Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed Fund Research Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Alexandre Reiss, Director Stifel PARTICIPATING COMPANIES Abrdn (NYSE: ASGI)

Advent capital management

Black rock

Calamos Investments (NASDAQ: CSQ)

CLIFFORD CHANCE US LLP

DWS (NYSE: GF)

Eaton Vance (NYSE: EVT)

Fitch reviews

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN)

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS / Stifel

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Guggenheim Investments (NYSE: GOF)

New York Stock Exchange

Nuveen (NYSE: NUV)

State Street Global Advisors

Stifel

TD Ameritrade

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN)

Capital TriplePoint (NYSE: TPVG)

TurtleEcofin (NYSE: TYG)

Tufton Investment Management

Van Eck Partners Company

Wells Fargo Investment Institute FORUM SPONSORS

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange

GOLD SPONSOR: Calamos Investments

SILVER SPONSOR: Nuveen

BRONZE SPONSORS: Abrdn Clifford Chance US LLP DWS Eaton Vance Fitch Ratings Gabelli Funds Guggenheim Investments Stifel Tortoise Ecofin Tufton Investment Management

SUPPORT ORGANIZATION: Association of Closed End Funds, Inc. CEFA FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SUBSCRIBE:

Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2021/

Or contact Anny Zhu at [email protected].

Phone: + 1-212-661-7566

ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York-based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on closed-end funds and ETFs, MLPs, energy, materials raw and maritime. In addition, Capital Link hosts ten investment conferences per year in the United States and Europe, all known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York, Capital Link has offices in London, Athens and Oslo.

