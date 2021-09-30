Business
Capital Link 20th Annual Global Closed-End Funds & ETFs Forum
Tuesday, October 5, 2021 Digital conference
11am 5:20 pm EST
NEW YORK, September 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Capital Links 20th Annual Forum on Closed-End Funds and Global ETFs will take place on October 5, 2021, as a digital event.
This event is organized in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the main sponsor is Calamos Investments and the silver sponsor is Nuveen.
REGISTRATION
Registration is free. To register, please click on the link below or copy and paste it into your browser:
http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2021/.
The event has been approved for 6 CFP CE credits.
OVERVIEW OF THE FORUM
With 20 years of experience, the annual Capital Links Global Closed-End Funds and ETFs Forum is the longest-standing investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It informs the entire investment community about the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using closed-end funds, MLPs, BDCs and exchange-traded funds.
This conference brings together financial advisers, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts and financial media using this forum not only as a resource to share and assess the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform to improve visibility and make the right connections.
MAIN ROUND TABLE
We are privileged to present three industry gurus at a panel discussion sharing their unique perspective on the current investment climate and its outlook, as well as CEF and ETF developments. space:
John P. Calamos, Founder, President and Global CIO of Calamos Investments and
Mario Gabelli, CFA, Chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp.
The session will be moderated by Jean Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.
EIGHT INDUSTRIAL PANELS
Closed-end fund industry roundtable;
Alternatives & Real Assets (FPI, MLPS, Preferred & Convertibles);
New CEFs put on the market and future prospects;
The use of leverage;
BDC Financement Americas Growth Roundtable;
ETF Industry Roundtable;
Round table of analysts;
Industry leaders on challenges and opportunities.
KEY SPEAKER
Multi-year trends: energy transition and “crypto” beyond bitcoin
Jan Van Eck, President and CEO – Van Eck Partners Company
TARGET AUDIENCE OF THE FORUM
Financial advisers, registered investment advisers, institutional investors, private bankers and wealth managers, securities analysts, retail and institutional brokers, industry specialists and analysts, the financial press and media and other qualified investors will be present.
FORUM ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS
Mariana Faria Bush, CFA, Research Director – CEFs & ETPs / Passive Products Wells Fargo Investment Institute
Michel Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed Fund Research Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Alexandre Reiss, Director Stifel
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES
Abrdn (NYSE: ASGI)
Advent capital management
Black rock
Calamos Investments (NASDAQ: CSQ)
CLIFFORD CHANCE US LLP
DWS (NYSE: GF)
Eaton Vance (NYSE: EVT)
Fitch reviews
GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN)
KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS / Stifel
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
Guggenheim Investments (NYSE: GOF)
New York Stock Exchange
Nuveen (NYSE: NUV)
State Street Global Advisors
Stifel
TD Ameritrade
Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN)
Capital TriplePoint (NYSE: TPVG)
TurtleEcofin (NYSE: TYG)
Tufton Investment Management
Van Eck Partners Company
Wells Fargo Investment Institute
FORUM SPONSORS
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange
GOLD SPONSOR: Calamos Investments
SILVER SPONSOR: Nuveen
BRONZE SPONSORS: Abrdn Clifford Chance US LLP DWS Eaton Vance Fitch Ratings Gabelli Funds Guggenheim Investments Stifel Tortoise Ecofin Tufton Investment Management
SUPPORT ORGANIZATION: Association of Closed End Funds, Inc. CEFA
FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SUBSCRIBE:
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2021/
Or contact Anny Zhu at [email protected].
Phone: + 1-212-661-7566
ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York-based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on closed-end funds and ETFs, MLPs, energy, materials raw and maritime. In addition, Capital Link hosts ten investment conferences per year in the United States and Europe, all known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York, Capital Link has offices in London, Athens and Oslo.
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/capital-20th-annual-closed-end-191700608.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]