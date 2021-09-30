Onward Medical joins the Amsterdam and Brussels Stock Exchanges





Ahead medical announced its intention to be listed in Amsterdam and Brussels. The company is developing a device that stimulates the spinal cord after injuries. The exact date of the transaction, the price range and the amounts targeted for the IPO are not yet known. Founded in 2014, Onward Medical is a spin-off of the Neuroprosthesis Center of the renowned Polytechnique de Lausanne. It has a site in the Swiss city and is headquartered in the Netherlands, in Eindhoven. It is also starting to develop in the United States, in Massachusetts. Onward’s therapy is based on two devices, an implantable (ARC-IM) and an external (ARC-EX), each targeting different levels of spinal cord injury and potentially other disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease. and stroke. The two platforms have not yet received regulatory approval for commercialization, but have each received a “breakthrough device” designation by the FDA, the US health agency. Subscribe to our newsletter! Your Weekly Innovation Snapshot Every Sunday, the best articles of the week are delivered to your inbox. The external device is currently being tested in a clinical study that began in January 2021. When the study is successfully completed and the company obtains the approvals, the company plans to market the ARC-EX platform in the United States and Europe. in 2023. ARC – The IM platform could be launched in the United States and Europe in 2024 to restore blood pressure and trunk control. ARC-IM uses a wireless implant. During surgery, electrodes are implanted in the spinal cord. In one study, three SCI patients whose legs remained poorly functional were once again able to stand and even walk with a body weight support. Another technology developed by ONWARD is called ARC-EX. This device consists of a portable stimulator that uses a high frequency waveform to numb the skin in combination with a low frequency stimulation pulse that targets and sends energy through the spinal cord. This portable device does not require surgery. A first study showed a significant and sustained improvement in the movements of the patient’s arms and hands. Funding Last April, the Medtech company raised 26 million euros. This new round of financing was led by Invest-NL, the Dutch impact investment fund, and Olympic Investments, the private equity arm of the Onassis Foundation. Since its inception, the company has raised around 70 million euros. Its shareholders also include the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. The American actor, who had played Superman in the films, died in 2004, after being quadriplegic for ten years following a fall from a horse. Learn more about ONWARD Medical here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/onward-medical-to-join-the-amsterdam-and-brussels-stock-exchange/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos