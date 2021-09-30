Enbridge Open House addresses Line 3 safety concerns ahead of October 1 start date





The new pipeline is expected to come into service on Friday, October 1. The virtual open house on Wednesday September 29 was the last in a monthly series giving updates and answering community questions about the project. These included brief recordings with various Enbridge employees and viewer updates on safety measures, environmental impact and economic benefits. We grew up with the region, said Trent Wetmore, director of operations for the Midwest region at Enbridge. At the open house, Wetmore explained that the completion of the Line 3 replacement project is the latest step in the company’s investment in Minnesota, and will make oil transportation safer and more efficient for region due to updated technology and security procedures. The $ 2.9 billion Line 3 crosses part of North Dakota and northern Minnesota from Alberta, Canada, to Superior, WisCONSIN. Of its roughly 1,000 miles, 337 are in Minnesota. As the new Line 3 goes live, its old counterpart will be deactivated. At the virtual open house, viewers were reassured that proper security measures were in place so that the pipeline could begin operating on Friday. The measures include 24/7 computerized system monitoring that can detect leaks when they occur, and pipeline markers with a phone number to report emergencies at road and yard crossings. of water. Jennifer Anderson is a resident of Bagley, Minnesota, who has supported the project from the start. She attended community meetings organized by Enbridge at the start of the project and decided early on that replacing the current pipeline was the best solution for the area. His take on pipeline safety echoed the messages Enbridge shared on its open house. You barely know that a pipeline is there once it’s buried and there are so many safety devices monitoring the entire pipeline from start to finish. If there is a leak, they know it immediately. They are on the lookout for any kind of leak, Anderson said. According to Anderson, the majority of people in the area also supported the project. She said Enbridge’s continued community involvement is one of the reasons so many people in the area are supporting the project. Opponents of the project, however, have made their voices heard and promise to continue. In a report released earlier this week by Forum News Service, Winona LaDuke, Executive Director of Honor the Earth, said, “Line 3 is a crime against the environment and indigenous rights, waters and lands, and it marks the end of the oil sands era. but not the end of resistance to that. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/business/energy-and-mining/7218113-Enbridge-open-house-addresses-Line-3-safety-concerns-ahead-of-Oct.-1-start-date The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos