dMY Technology Group, Inc. III and IonQ, Inc. Announce Completion of Business Combination

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – IonQ, Inc. (IonQ), a leader in quantum computing, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (dMY III) (NYSE: DMYI ), a special publicly traded acquisition company. As a result of the business combination, IonQ will receive gross proceeds of $ 636 million, which can be used to fund future growth and accelerate the commercialization of its advanced quantum computers.

DMY III shareholders approved the transaction at the dMY III shareholders’ meeting held on September 28, 2021. The merged company will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange when the market opens tomorrow on October 1, 2021, under the symbol IONQ for the ordinary shares IonQ and IONQ.WS for the listed IonQ warrants.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III.

dMY III is a special purpose acquisition company founded by Niccolo de Masi and Harry You with the aim of completing a merger, capital exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or consolidation of similar companies with one or more companies.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record in innovation and deployment. IonQ’s next-generation quantum computer is the world’s most powerful trapped-ion quantum computer, and IonQ has defined what it believes is the best way forward to evolve. IonQ is the only company whose quantum systems are available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Christopher Monroe and Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

