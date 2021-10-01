Braskem’s creditors and shareholders expect an initial share offering of $ 1.6 billion – sources





SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian conglomerate Novonor, its creditor banks and state-controlled oil company Petrobras are set to take a first step to divest from petrochemical company Braskem SA in the fourth quarter, three sources familiar with the matter said . Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, is discussing a multiple share offer plan with his creditors. The first would unload the Braskem preferred shares held by Novonor over the next few months. Petrobras, a minority shareholder in Braskem, has been asked to join all of the stock offerings and split the proceeds, the sources said. The first offer could reach around 9 billion reais ($ 1.65 billion) if Petrobras also participates in it, the sources said. After selling the preferred stake, equivalent to around 20% of Braskems’ share capital, Novonor, its creditors and Petrobras will discuss the best timeframe to sell their common stock, added the sources, who requested anonymity to disclose private interviews. Novonor and Petrobras declined to comment on the case. Ahead of the next share offerings, the company could finalize the listing of its shares on the Novo Mercado, a segment of the Brazilian stock exchange with higher standards of corporate governance. But creditors and shareholders want to sell the shares as soon as possible to avoid a stock offer months before a controversial presidential election in Brazil, which is expected to create volatility in the market. The process is being handled by some of Brazil’s biggest banks, which have given billions of dollars in loans to the old Odebrecht and have become frustrated with the time it took to get the company’s funds back. Former Odebrecht was a key player in the country’s Car Wash corruption scandal and is now under bankruptcy protection. Novonors’ 38.3% stake in Braskem is the guarantee of the most important loans. The creditors decided to sell Braskem through share offerings because no buyer for the whole company emerged during a formal competitive M&A process managed by Morgan Stanley at the behest of Novonors. Other bids for parts of the business were considered too low, the sources added. It is clear, however, that the divestiture could not be effected in a single share offering. Although the banks have priority to receive the proceeds from the sale of Braskem, they are coordinating the exit strategy through multiple offers with Petrobras, owner of 36.1% of Braskem. Braskem shares have climbed 150% this year, driven by rising resin prices and falling debt, while the larger Ibovespa index is down 6%. The company, which has also settled disputes in Mexico and the Brazilian state of Alagoas, has a market capitalization of R $ 47 billion. ($ 1 = 5,4386 reais) Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Christian Plumb and Matthew Lewis

