From eyelids to itch relief





Mild to moderate psoriasis is often successfully treated with over-the-counter emollient creams and lotions. For the topical creams on this list, we focused on ingredients like corticosteroids, coal tar, and salicylic acid. Studies have found these active ingredients to reduce the symptoms of psoriasis in some people.

The dermatological guidelines to treat psoriasis generally include the use of topical corticosteroids, keratolytics and emollients. We’ve analyzed ingredient studies and read dozens of user reviews to find the best products to treat psoriasis symptoms. The products on this list contain the best moisturizers for dry skin and descaling ingredients, such as salicylic acid. We have included both prescription topicals and over the counter creams and lotions. If you have psoriasis, knowing which ingredients to avoid is just as important as which ingredients to use. We have not included any products containing irritating or drying ingredients, such as isopropyl alcohol, denatured alcohol, or sulfates.

Best salicylic acid cream MG217 multi-symptom medicated moisturizer Price: $ This cream contains 3% salicylic acid. Salicylic acid is a keratolytic agent, which means it softens and removes scales from psoriasis. It also contains emollient ingredients such as shea butter and avocado oil. These ingredients keep the skin hydrated, reducing itching and redness. The manufacturer declares that this product is intended for use on the body only. However, users say it is beneficial for the face and scalp. If you do decide to use it in these areas, be sure to avoid your eyes and the eye area. This product received the Seal of recognition of the National Psoriasis Foundation. Better treatment with ceramides Hydra Therapy Curl Moisturizer for Wet Skin Price: $$ Ceramides are beneficial long-chain fatty acids that occur naturally in the outer layer of the skin (epidermis). They maintain hydration and support the barrier function of the skin. According to a 2006 study , people with psoriasis have significantly decreased the levels of ceramide in their skin. This product contains a proprietary ceramide complex which supports the skin’s natural barrier and reduces dryness. It is intended for use immediately after bathing on damp skin. Ideal for soothing the skin CeraVe Psoriasis Moisturizer Price: $$ This moisturizer contains ceramides and niacinamide (vitamin B3) to improve epidermal barrier function. It also contains 2% salicylic acid and urea to reduce itching, redness and flaking, and to make the skin less irritated and more comfortable. This product has received the Seal of Recognition from the National Psoriasis Foundation. Best Coal Tar Ointment Psoriasin Deep Moisturizing Ointment Price: $$ This ointment contains 2 percent coal tar. A 2017 study discovered that coal tar can reduce or decrease the plaques caused by plaque psoriasis, palmoplantar psoriasis and scalp psoriasis. The product reduces itching, redness, flaking and other symptoms of psoriasis. It is eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds. The ointment gets very positive reviews online for its effectiveness, but users often mention that it smells like gasoline. Coal tar can be irritating to sensitive skin. Do a patch test before using it on a large area. Best Topical Prescription Drug Wynzor Price: varies depending on health insurance This topical medication is only available by prescription. It contains a prescription corticosteroid to relieve itching, swelling, and irritation. It also contains vitamin D, which slows the growth of skin cells before plaques form. It is not intended for use on the face. It is also not intended for use in children or in people who are pregnant or breastfeeding. If you have severe psoriasis, talk to a doctor about it and other medications that may benefit you. Ideal for relieving dryness Bioderma Atoderm Cream Price: $$ The active ingredient in this cream is glycerin. Glycerin has benefits for hydrating the skin and improving barrier function. It also helps reduce inflammation and slows cell growth. This cream is designed to deeply hydrate dry, very dry and atopic skin. Its recommended for children and adults. Best Coal Tar Ointment Fortified with Vitamins MG217 Medicated Coal Tar Ointment for Psoriasis Price: $$ This ointment contains 2 percent coal tar and vitamins D3, A and E. It slows the growth of skin cells and deeply hydrates and relieves irritated skin. Even though it lists perfume as one of the ingredients, it is recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation as an effective treatment. Users say it quickly relieves itching, redness, and flaking caused by plaque psoriasis on the face and body, as well as the scalp. Like most coal tar products, users also report a rubber smell. Ideal for psoriasis around the eyes Cetaphil Moisturizing Eye Gel Cream Price: $$ If you suffer from psoriasis around the eyes, you might do better with a product specially designed for the delicate skin in that area. Many standard psoriasis products will be too harsh and may sting. This eye cream gel contains hyaluronic acid, which is very hydrating and beneficial in reducing redness. Hyaluronic acid is a controversial treatment for psoriasis because too much can damage the skin. However, users of this product who suffer from psoriasis say that it significantly reduces redness, itching, and peeling on the eyelids and the area under the eyes. It also contains licorice root, which animal studies found that they reduced psoriasis-like redness in mice. Better itch relief Gold Bond Ultimate Multi-Symptom Anti-Psoriasis Cream Price: $ This body lotion contains salicylic acid, ceramides and gluconolactone to exfoliate dead skin cells. It also contains vitamin D, shea butter, and aloe vera. Users say it quickly relieves itching, soothes irritated skin, and eliminates redness. Its approved for use in children and adults. Ideal for removing white scales TriDerma® Psoriasis Control Cream Price: $$ This face and body cream contains salicylic acid, aloe vera, shea butter and vitamins. It can be used anywhere on the body, face or scalp. It is beneficial in removing dead skin cells and silvery white skin scales. It also reduces itching. In addition, it is non-greasy and penetrates quickly. Best herbal formula Bodewell Super Cream Price: $$$ This herbal face and body cream contains 24 plant extracts as well as vitamins E and B3. It is suitable for people with psoriasis, eczema or sensitive skin. Users with psoriasis say it is beneficial in reducing itching and pain in the back, shoulders, and legs.

Can psoriasis be managed using only topical treatments? You may find that what works for you today will stop working for you a year from now. Topicals such as creams and ointments can be very effective in reducing or even eliminating symptoms. However, they are not a cure. Avoiding triggers can help make topical treatments more effective. In some cases, they can also be more beneficial when combined with prescribed medications and changes in your diet. Do I need to use special sunscreen if I have psoriasis? You don’t necessarily need to use special sunscreen, but wearing sunscreen is important. Long sleeves and clothing with a UPF rating may help. If you have a flare-up or actively inflamed skin, sunscreen can further irritate your skin. In these cases, it may be best to avoid sun exposure or wear clothing that protects your skin from the sun’s rays. When flare-ups are managed, sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide may be your safest bet. Always use sunscreen with at least SPF 30. If you are taking a psoriasis medicine, such as methotrexate or acitretin, you may have increased sensitivity to the sun, which increases your need for protection.

