Beauty brand Olaplex, valued at $ 15 billion after its IPO, will explore new hair products

Olaplex plans to expand within its core competency, hair care.

Olaplex Holdings, the science and technology-driven hair care company, now listed on Nasdaq



Global Select Market level of the broad Nasdaq stock exchange. The IPO raised $ 1.5 billion after selling 73.7 million shares at $ 21.

The action opened at $ 25 and reached $ 26.09 at midday. In afternoon trading, the shares were trading at $ 24.10, a premium of $ 3.10 above the offer price, giving Olaplex a valuation of $ 15.6 billion.

Olaplex earlier this week had planned to offer 67 million shares at $ 17 to $ 19. The IPO was initially valued last week at between $ 14 and $ 16 per share.

The company raised $ 1.5 billion with major underwriters Goldman Sachs



, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley



and Barclays. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own approximately 78.2% of the shares of the Company if the Underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional Common Shares.

President, CEO and Director JuE Wong told me that the IPO will increase brand awareness of the Olaplex brand at a time when consumers think less of value in terms of price, but more in terms of performance. .

Hair care as a beauty category has always been a bit of a stepson, Wong said. Through the pandemic, he really had the opportunity to shine. Today we see hair care almost like skin care with the ritualization of hair care. Women are willing to pay a premium.

The IPO will give Olaplex the opportunity to explore options for new products. Well, take a look at everything, Wong said. We have a transformation team to seek out and help us decide where we can play and win. We have so much headroom and a trail with hair care that we shouldn’t waste the equity we have. We want to be very disciplined and focused on hair care.

Olaplex paved the way for a new category of hair care called bonding, which is the process of protecting, strengthening, and rebuilding broken bonds in hair during and after hair services. The brand’s products contain a patent-protected active ingredient that works at the molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage.

The company said that 70% of consumers have experienced any of the following: hair loss, damage, roughness, thinness, frizz, or dryness. Olaplex is helping consumers address many of these hair care concerns with its patented Bond Building Hair Treatment, Hair Perfector and Bond Intense Moisturizing Mask.

The scalp is a priority area for Wong. If you think of skin care for hair, the scalp is an extension of your skin. The ability to unlock the care of the scalp is rejuvenation. There is a huge white space.

There are also a lot of leads in the larger hair care category, the cleansing or shampoos and conditioners segment. We only have two references in this area at the moment, Wong said. There is so much to do for us to grow. We have a clear strategic launch cadence of three to four new products through 2024. If you look at the 2021 launch cadence, we have launched three professional products.

What will be essential for us is to manage expectations and seek long-term growth to add value for our shareholders, Wong said. This is the reason why we are so determined to do well with hair care, because it is our core competency.

The strength of Olaplex’s business model and its ability to scale has created a compelling financial profile characterized by revenue growth and strong profitability over the past two years, the company said, noting that net sales increased from 148 , $ 2 million in 2019 to $ 282.3 million in 2020, which represents a 90% increase. The company generated net income of $ 49.4 million on net sales of $ 152.1 million in its most recent quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Olaplex distribution includes professional and direct-to-consumer channels. It is also sold at specialty retailers such as Sephora, Blue Mercury, Space NK and Nordstrom



. I want to continue to do well with these partners, Wong said. Were the number one hair care brand and only had single digit penetration. If we double our penetration, we’ll have a ton of speed. There is so much to play in the Prestige Arena, it is important for us to stay focused.

Olaplex has the possibility of expanding internationally, which represents 44% of its activity. Where we are now, we can continue to develop and expand existing international markets and use the United States as a gaming guide before expanding further into other countries. It will be essential to gain a foothold and establish our credibility.

The company also wants to obtain credit for its environmental actions. In 2014, Olaplex made the strategic decision not to add secondary packaging to its retail products whenever possible. Being carbon negative is our mantra, Wong said. We are committed to our environmental footprint. Well, avoid the emission of 23 million pounds of greenhouse gases, the wasting of 27 million gallons of water and the deforestation of 29,000 trees.