Insider trading on 2 M&A deals grossed more than $ 77,000 for former Goldman Sachs chief compliance officer, SEC says





The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused a former Goldman Sachs compliance analyst of using confidential information to make more than $ 471,000 in ill-gotten gains, including more than $ 77,000 in two deals involving at least four biopharmaceutical companies . The suit alleged that Jose Luis Casero Sanchez made a profit of over $ 70,000 using prior information on the acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharmaceuticals. In addition, Sanchez earned more than $ 7,000 on his purchase and sale of shares surrounding the acquisition of Viela Bio by Horizon Therapeutics. The two M&A deals were announced two days apart in February of this year. In total, Sanchez has negotiated before at least 45 corporate events involving the company’s clients, the SEC said. Sanchez’s holdings and the accounts he used to obtain them have been frozen. RELATED: Former Mylan Executive Pleads Guilty To Insider Trading That Earned Him $ 4.27 Million Using highly sensitive information, Sanchez abused his position of trust, using information he was paid to protect, according to the SEC, from September 2020 to May 2021. To avoid detection, Sanchez, a Spanish national who worked in Warsaw from Goldman Sachs, Poland office, reportedly traded several US-based brokerage accounts held in his parents’ name. In most cases, Sanchez made modest profits from his inside information. An example of more than modest profits came the purchase and sale of call options by Sanchez in connection with the $ 7.2 billion acquisition of UK company GW Pharmaceuticals by Jazz Pharma of Ireland. After collecting information about the deal for two months, Sanchez bought 15 call options with an exercise price of $ 165 on February 1. After the deal was announced two days later, Sanchez sold all 15 options for $ 70,484. GW Pharma was a client of Goldman Sachs. RELATED: Jazz Goes into Epilepsy with $ 7.2 Billion Buyout of Cannabinoid Drug Maker GW Pharma The SEC also alleges that between December 4 and December 18, 2020, Sanchez collected information about Viela Bio, a client of Goldman Sachs. The Gaithersburg, Marylandbiotech was then in talks with Horizon based in Ireland. Before the $ 3 billion sale went public on February 1, Sanchez made two purchases totaling 400 Viela shares, which rose 52% when the deal was closed. Sanchez sold them the same day for $ 7,009 combined. Sanchez also made profits from information on Petco Health and Wellness as well as Norwegian Cruise Lines. He was hired by Goldman Sachs in 2019 and resigned in May, a day after being questioned by the SEC. The lawsuit accuses Sanchez of violating the anti-fraud provisions of federal securities laws and seeks a permanent injunction, restitution, pre-judgment interest and a civil penalty.

