TWK Investments is the first listing on the Cape Town Stock Exchange





TWK Investments, well known in the South African agricultural sector, yesterday became the first official listing on the Cape Stock Exchange (CTSE). CTSE was previously known as 4 Africa Exchange (4AX). Andr Myburgh, managing director of Piet Retief, Mpumalanga-based TWK, said in a statement yesterday that their board of directors has made the decision, approved by its shareholders this month, to move its listing on the ZAR X exchange to CTSE, as well as to carry out a secondary listing on the A2X stock exchange, in order to increase the liquidity and the negotiability of the share. We list 38,951,986 ordinary shares, by way of introduction, at R35 per share, which represents a market capitalization of almost R14 billion, he said. From research to sustainable farming practices and agricultural innovation, TWK sees itself as a corporate citizen dedicated to the future of South Africa through a commitment to sustainability and the consumption of resources in a number of areas. agro-related industries. It operates in the agriculture, forestry, grains, financial services and automotive sectors and employs some 3,184 people. TWK CFO Eddie Fivaz said the reasons for listing on CTSE, as a primary listing, coupled with a secondary listing on A2X, was to improve the ability and liquidity to trade in TWK shares. The listings would also allow the company to be better positioned to attract institutional investors in the near future due to the open market access developments associated with CTSE and A2X. This would promote the company’s ability to raise capital and list equity and debt on a single major exchange, and provide additional protection for TWK shareholders with access to a CTSE client protection fund, he said. -he declares. TWK remained optimistic about the prospects for agriculture in South Africa. The group expects a full recovery from lost growth this year as the effect of Covid-19 wears off, market conditions improve, an increase in export sales of timber has been achieved while that there has also been an increase in returns on new investments. The outlook for the fiscal year ended August 31 is promising and the group is on track to achieve its medium-term strategic objectives. The acquisition of a 51 percent stake in Sunshine Seedlings Services as well as the forestry assets of Peak Timbers has been successfully completed and is expected to contribute to further growth. Management believes that the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021 will significantly outperform the results of previous years. TWK remains well positioned for growth, with a focus on projects across all segments with expansions, acquisitions, mergers and strategic alliances, Myburgh said. [email protected]

