Stock futures rise after September drop





Stock futures opened slightly higher Thursday night after falling during the regular session, with stocks ending a volatile month in the red. The S&P 500 ended a seven-month winning streak in September, posting a monthly decline of around 4.8%. The Dow Jones ended September down 4.4%. The Nasdaq underperformed, losing 5.4% on a large rotation of growth and tech stocks as expectations of high inflation and higher rates held firm. “As I look at my ‘what am I going to be afraid of’ list today, there is a lot on this list,” Scott Wrenn, senior global equities strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute told Yahoo Finance on Thursday. . “We don’t really think earnings are going to be a mystery or a concern for the market. We know we’re going to come out of this year with reasonable earnings growth. I think there is, however, the overarching theme of , are we going to have inflation built in? What could the Fed do about it? Is the Fed going to keep it easy? “That sort of thing… I think those are the primary concerns.” “We’ve had such a big acceleration in the market that to have a 5% pullback or something from the top after the market has practically doubled in 15 months, I think you have to put that in the right context,” he said. he added. . “And while there is a lot to worry about, a lot of it has a very low probability of causing a lot of long term problems for the market.” At Thursday’s close, the S&P 500 was still up around 15% so far for the year to date, supported by the outperformance of cyclical energy and financials sectors which should benefit from the rising commodity prices and interest rates. Investors are expected to receive the final impression on basic personal consumption expenditure (PCE) on Friday, which serves as the Federal Reserve’s preferred indicator for core inflation. The story continues As October approaches, some strategists are bracing for more stock market turmoil, with further developments on monetary and fiscal policy expected to emerge in what many expect to be against a backdrop of moderate economic growth and corporate earnings. “I think the pace of the gains is just going to be slower. I think it’s not that surprising given that in the second quarter we thought COVID was very close to the end and then Delta put the brakes on It’s really baffling us a bit, “Shawn Snyder, chief investment officer at Citi US Wealth Management, told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “Plus, a great confluence of events happened in September. We now have a Fed cut. We have the DC drama going on and all of those things that are sort of leading to some weakness in the stock markets. “ 6:15 p.m. ET Thursday: Stock futures rise, leveling off after September’s decline Here are the main movements in the markets as of Thursday evening: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +5.75 points (+ 0.13%), at 4,303.50

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +40 points (+ 0.12%), at 34,762.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +23.25 points (+ 0.16%) to 14,705.75 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City. In the afternoon, the Dow Jones fell more than 250 points as investors continued to worry about inflation, wages and supply chain issues. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

