AMC, Bitcoin, Lordstown, Merck: what to watch for when the stock market opens today





Futures are on the rise, reversing earlier losses to suggest Wall Street indices may rise on their first trading day of the fourth quarter. Here’s what we watched before the Friday market opened. Favorite movie channel and memes stock AMC Entertainment AMC 7.09% rose 1.9% before market after the announcement of the debt buyback that lowered its overall interest charges.

Cryptocurrencies were broadly on the rise on Friday and are likely enjoying greater optimism heading into the fourth quarter after recent rangebound trading, said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at brokerage firm AvaTrade. The price of Bitcoin jumped 9.1% from its 5 p.m. ET level on Thursday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the United States has no plans to ban cryptocurrencies, which could bolster positive sentiment after China ruled them illegal last week . Coinbase COIN crypto exchange 0.98% Global equities gained 4.2% before market.

Lordstown Motors RIDE 8.42% climbed 5.1% before the bell. The electric truck maker plans to sell its Ohioto plant to contract assembler Foxconn, marking a major turning point for the cash-strapped startup as it struggles to put its first pickup on the Marlet. Lordstown Motors employees demonstrate a section of the Endurance truck assembly process inside their factory in Lordstown, Oh, on June 22, 2021.

Merck MRK 0.03% stocks jumped 8.7%. The drugmaker and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said their Covid-19 pill helped prevent people at high risk early in the disease in a pivotal study from becoming seriously ill and dying. Actions of moderna MRNA vaccine manufacturers 1.57% and Novavax NVAX 1.86% fell 3.7% and 5.2% respectively.

Jefferies JEF Financial Group -1.54% stocks added 1% pre-market. The financial services company reported higher profits in the last quarter, driven by higher revenues driven by strong investment banking activity.

Zoom Video Communications ZM 1.59% offers nearly $ 15 billion to acquire contact center company Five9 FIVN -1.23% was shot Thursday, ending a major expansion plan for the videoconferencing powerhouse. Zoom shares gained 3.8%, Five9s slipped 0.8%. Card of the day A niche in the cloud software market that helps businesses connect with customers has produced impressive returns for investors. Soaring stock prices are helping fuel a chord frenzy in space. Write to James Willhite at [email protected] Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

