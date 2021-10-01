How Indian investors can keep up with emerging trends in the US stock markets





Wall Street (Image: REUTERS) Through Himadri Chaterjee The US stock markets function as a barometer for the global investment community. They trade at nearly $ 35 trillion in market cap (more than the sum of the next 4 and about 10 times India), represent 58 of the top 100 companies by market cap, and are also home to 5 stocks with over $ 1 billion. of dollars. market capitalization (two of which are over $ 2 billion each). No wonder the direction and signaling effect of the US markets is felt around the world and that almost everyone in the investment community retains at least a fleeting interest in the activities of the US markets. Indian investors wishing to follow the US markets can access an almost endless number of resources. Here are a few that I find useful myself, categorized as The Daily Fix or The Long Game. The daily solution: resources that keep us abreast of daily events and / or form a trading strategy: Online publications and journals (including this one) and major international journals are my go-to sources for US markets. You can even subscribe to print editions of global newspapers, which include both US and non-US news. Podcasts in the U.S. Market: Trading-focused podcasts like Squawk-on-the-Box or Mad Money with Jim Cramer can keep you up to date with daily news, income calls, and trends, while those focused on analysis like The Economist – American edition analyze the news and add their analysis too. For the trader: Online trading platforms such as Interactive Brokers and Schwab, among others, offer investors a comprehensive catalog of industry-specific and stock-specific US research. Some features can be accessed only after opening an account, which is much simpler under the LRS route now. On Twitter, you can follow many managers and traders based on your investment preferences and dislikes, such as Vanguard and Blackrock, or the Motley Fool among many others. Most will push you to open brokerage accounts to get the best information, so just focus on the news and events sections. The Long Game: Resources that can help us get a bigger picture of geography or asset classes: Long-standing resources such as the Howard Marks Notes, the CFA Societys The Enterprising Investor, and even the Annual Letters to Shareholders from Warren Buffet and Jeff Bezos provide in-depth insight into the macro events that shape U.S. companies and therefore the markets. A weekly or monthly ritual of refreshing these resources may be enough to keep abreast of the bigger picture. Closer to us you will find a few Indian fund managers who invest in US funds or stocks, usually through feeders. Since US investment is on the rise, they frequently host conference calls and post notes on how they view US markets. I find this perspective from aliens helpful in balancing the news I hear from the US-based sources mentioned above. India’s largest wealth managers have set up product research bureaus to help clients invest in global markets. As a rule, your asset manager or their product managers will be happy to exchange notes. A few words of warning Don’t worry if you aren’t fully updated every day. Similar to Indian markets, there is a lot of noise and most of the daily events will not influence the markets. As long as you keep in touch at regular intervals, you will be able to glean much of the information available. Don’t forget about asset allocation and diversification: whether you are building positions in the United States or elsewhere. News should be filtered to synthesize your personalized investment position, which involves using asset allocation and diversification as powerful tools to ensure that your portfolio is aligned with your long-term goals. Finally, beware of misinformation: not everything you read is true. If any news strikes you as very sensational, please check and double-check before making an investment decision. Rely on established sources and pay for subscription information services as needed. Also check the strong political affiliations of the publications that are part of your daily reading and filter these biases out of your investment thesis. (Himadri Chaterjee is Senior Managing Partner at IIFL Wealth. The opinions expressed are those of the author. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.) Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

