October 1, 2021Mortgage rates remain unchanged – Forbes Advisor

For anyone in the market to buy or refinance a home, now is a good time to secure a low rate. Mortgage rates are unchanged today, keeping rates at historically low levels.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 3.21%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 2.49%. The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 3.20% and the average rate for a 5/1 ARM is 2.79%.

30 year fixed rate mortgages

The average 30-year fixed-rate benchmark mortgage rate remained at 3.21%. At the same time last week, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.07%. The 52 week high is 3.37%.

The APR on a 30-year fixed rate is 3.38%. This time last week it was 3.25%. The APR is the overall cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a fixed rate mortgage of $ 100,000 over 30 years will pay $ 433 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included) at the current interest rate of $ 3. , 21%. In total interest, you would pay $ 55,885 over the life of the loan.

15 year fixed rate mortgages

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.49%, the same as yesterday. Last week it was 2.33%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 2.28%.

On a 15-year fixed rate, the APR is 2.75%. Last week it was 2.62%.

With an interest rate of 2.49%, you would pay $ 666 per month in principal and interest for every $ 100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $ 19,937 in total interest.

Giant mortgages

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed rate jumbo mortgage is 3.20%. Last week, the average rate was 3.05%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is currently higher than the 52-week low of 2.85%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed rate jumbo mortgage with a current interest rate of 3.20% will pay $ 432 per month in principal and interest in every $ 100,000. This means that on a $ 750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be approximately $ 3,244, and you would pay approximately $ 417,661 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 arm

The average interest rate on a5 / 1 ARM is 2.79%, higher than the 52 week low of 2.83%. Last week, the average rate was 2.79%.

Borrowers with an ARM 5/1 of $ 100,000 with a current interest rate of 2.79% will pay $ 410 per month in principal and interest.

Calculate your mortgage payment

Mortgages and mortgage lenders are often a necessary part of buying a home, but it can be difficult to figure out what you are paying and what you can actually afford.

You can use the mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payment based on factors such as your interest rate, purchase price, and down payment.

To calculate your monthly mortgage payment, here’s what you’ll need:

House price

Deposit amount

Interest rate

term of the loan

Taxes, insurance and any HOA fees

What you can afford depends on a number of factors including your income, debt, debt ratio, down payment, and credit rating.

You should also factor in closing costs, property taxes, insurance costs, and routine maintenance expenses.

The type of loan you choose can also affect the amount of home you can afford. When shopping for a loan, consider whether a conventional mortgage, FHA loan, VA loan, or USDA loan is best suited to your particular situation.

Explain the annual percentage rate

The APR, or annual percentage rate, is the overall cost of your loan. It includes interest and finance charges on your loan, accounting for interest, fees, and time.

The APR is important because it can help you understand the total cost of your mortgage if you decide to keep it for the duration.