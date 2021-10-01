Vidant Health announces online programming for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine recall





Greenville, North Carolina October 1, 2021 Community members who received their first two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months ago and who meet the criteria specified below can now make an appointment for a COVID-19 booster injection through Vidant Health by visiting VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate or calling 252-847-8000 . PFIZER BOOSTER SHOT FOR 65+ AND HIGH RISK COMMUNITY MEMBERS Vidant offers booster injections to eligible community members in accordance with theNorth Carolina Department of Health and Human Services(NCDHHS) guidelines. Appointments can be made at Vidant clinics across the region if it has been at least 6 months since your second dose of Pfizer vaccine and you meet at least one of the following criteria: You are 65 years of age or older.

You are 18 years of age or older and live in a long-term care facility.

You are 18 or older, have a health condition that puts you at high risk for severe COVID-19, and think the benefits of receiving a booster outweigh the risk of receiving the booster.

You are 18 years of age or older, you have a higher risk of exposure due to your work or life conditions, and you believe that the benefits of receiving a booster outweigh the risk of receiving the booster. The booster is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for individuals at least 6 months after their second dose of Pfizer vaccine and is not currently licensed for those who have received the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnsons Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. THIRD DOSE FOR PFIZER AND MODERNA IMMUNOCOMPROMISE ONLY In addition to the new recall eligibility, Vidant previously announced that it is closely following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to provide third doses to eligible members of the community. A third dose can prevent serious and life-threatening complications from COVID-19 in immunocompromised people who may not have responded to their initial vaccine series. Appointments can be made at Vidant clinics and oncology offices throughout the region for community members who meet the criteria below: You have had an organ or stem cell transplant.

You are receiving chemotherapy, other treatments for cancer or tumors, you are taking biological agents (Humira, Enbrel, Remicade, etc.), you are taking high doses of prednisone or similar medicines. Many of these drugs are used for the treatment of cancer, Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or psoriasis.

You have a disease that weakens your immune system (such as HIV or a primary disease of the immune system).

Your doctor has told you that you are immunocompromised. The third dose is recommended for people who are immunocompromised at least 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and is not recommended for those who have received the Johnson & Johnsons Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also identified by its new brand name Comirnaty. Please continue to visit VidantHealth.com/Vaccinate for the latest information on Vidants vaccination efforts.

