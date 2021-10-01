Business
Macys and Amazon fight for billboard supremacy in New York
A battle is brewing between two retailers, one a department store and the other a large online retailer, to see who can have the most coveted billboard space at Macys’ flagship location on 34th. street in New York.
Macys is currently in a legal battle with its owner to keep Amazon to use the billboard space that sits atop its Herald Square location, according to various reports.
Department store chain asks commercial real estate developer the Kaufman organization to end a deal with Amazon to use a billboard for its business atop Macys’ flagship store.
Macys claimed in a lawsuit in state court that the e-commerce giant’s advertising would cause immeasurable harm, citing damage to the company.
The damage to Macys’ customer base, image, reputation and brand if a leading online retailer (especially Amazon) advertises on the billboard is impossible to calculate, Macys said in the court papers.
Macys has been advertising his business there for almost 60 years.
Since the early 1960s, Macys has placed a billboard on the building adjacent to our flagship store at the corner of Broadway and 34th Street, a Macys spokeswoman told CNBC.
But according to CNBC, the ad space lease expired in August, and the department store says Kaufman was already making a deal with Amazon before they had a chance to renew it.
Macy too claimed that its original 1963 lease on billboard space included a provision prohibiting other retailers from advertising on the sign.
The Kaufman Group, however, claimed that the 1963 provision did not apply and the owner was considering seeking other advertisers for the space, according to CBS News.
