Levitee Labs announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Levitee Labs Inc. (the “Society” Where “Levite Laboratories) (CSE: LVT); (OTCPK: LVTTF); (FSE: 7H7), an integrative wellness company with a diverse portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that its common stock has been accepted for listing on the Stock Exchange of Frankfurt (FSE) under the symbol 7H7. Common shares are now listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), OTC Markets (OTC) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).

Founder and CEO Pouya Farmand said: Since our initial listing in Canada, we have been fortunate to receive inquiries from investors internationally. Making our shares available to investors outside of Canada has been a high priority for the Company, and listing in Frankfurt is a key step in this process. Mr. Farmand continued: Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is an opportunity for Levitee to increase shareholder value by further increasing market awareness and expanding our investor base in European and global markets.

The Company expects that the FSE listing may increase the liquidity of transactions and facilitate investment opportunities in Levitee Labs to investors in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the rest of Europe.

The FSE is the third largest organized exchange in the world in terms of turnover, securities trading, and is the largest stock exchange in Germany. The ESF facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems enabling it to meet the growing demands of cross-border trade.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee Labs is establishing itself as a leader in the field of integrative wellness. Leveraging a M&A regime focused on centralizing complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee Labs aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments by integrating drugs and psychedelic therapies into a model of home medical care. The company’s current portfolio of assets includes: MONKE Nutraceuticals, a company specializing in the development and distribution of high-end functional mushroom supplements sold through online portals; ACT Medical Centers, a group of five drug and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Block MD, the first Alberta tech company to receive provincial approval for electronic drug prescriptions; three pharmacies in Alberta specializing in dispensing prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health issues and chronic pain; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer supplements and superfoods wholesaler with over 180 references in its product line across three brands. Further information on Levitee Labs is available on its website at leviteelabs.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, that deal with activities, events, results, developments, performances or achievements that Levitee Labs anticipates or expects to occur or will occur. in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered as going forward – seeking information. Such information may involve, without limitation, statements regarding the liquidity of transactions, international investment opportunities, market knowledge, Levitee Labs business plans and products offered, and the benefits derived from the products. infused with mushrooms. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is planned”, “budget”, “planned”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, ” means “,” anticipates “or” believes “or variations (including negative variations) of these words and expressions, or statements made in the future or indicating that certain actions, events or results” could “,” could “,” would be “,” could “or” will “(or other variations of the above) either taken, to occur, to be achieved or to be realized. These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions made by Levitee Labs based on competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs currently available as of the date of this press release as well as on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenses. These assumptions may also be based on information obtained from third party industry analysts and other third party sources. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates which, although considered reasonable by Levitee Labs at the date on which such statements are made, are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other known and unknown factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the following: the limited history of operations of Levitee Labs; the ability to secure additional funding; negative cash flow from operating activities since inception; regulatory requirements; changes in consumer preferences; supply of raw materials; the use of a limited number of products; brand awareness; the ability to develop, market and produce new products; dependence on certain key senior executives; the use of third parties for manufacturing and packaging; potential product liability claims and product recalls; and significant competition. For more information on these risks, please see the risk factors identified and reported in Levitee Labs’ public documents under its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and Levitee Labs assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

