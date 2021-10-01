GM’s wholesale SUV sales rise despite third quarter sales due to chip shortage

General Motors reported a sharp decline in third-quarter new vehicle sales as part of its fight against a global semiconductor chip shortage, which left GM with unprecedented low inventory.

GM on Friday announced that its sales of new vehicles in the United States fell 33% from the previous year. It sold 446,997 vehicles in the United States compared to 665,192 a year ago.

But with nearly all of its North American factories operational so far this quarter, GM sticks to its adjusted profit before interest and tax (EBIT) forecast of $ 11.5 billion to $ 13.5 billion. dollars, up from GM’s earlier forecast of $ 10 billion to $ 11 billion. .

The semiconductor supply disruptions that affected our wholesale and customer shipments in the third quarter are improving, ”said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president of GM North America. To be handed over to dealers, we are restarting production at major crossover and car factories, and look forward to a more stable operating environment until the fall.

Yet GM dealers, who typically have several hundred new cars on their lots, report having less than a dozen because GM has slowed production or shy parts buildcars necessary, then parked them while the part finished assembly. GM said during the quarter it shipped 68,000 vehicles to dealerships that had been held at assembly plants due to semiconductor supply issues.

GM’s estimated market share in the United States climbed to 13.3% from 16.9% of the market a year ago and 15.6% of the market last quarter, according to data from Edmunds.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor North America reported a slight sales increase in the quarter of 1.4% by selling 566,005 vehicles. It beat GM, by about 119,000 units, for an unprecedented second straight quarter.

Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, was due to publish its quarterly sales on Friday and Ford Motor Co. its sales on Monday.

“Incredibly volatile”

GM had warned Wall Street earlier this month that the third quarter would be difficult due to extreme supply constraints on chips from Southeast Asia. in the third trimester. GM delivered 1.1 million vehicles in the first half of the year.

Chips used in various auto parts are scarce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in increased demand for personal electronics in which the chips are used.

Auto analysts said they expected new car sales across the industry to decline this quarter, even though consumer demand remains high, due to low inventories.

“Sales have continued to decline each month because there just aren’t enough vehicles that buyers want,” said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Edmunds. including Asian automakers, who were doing a little better than theirs until recently, is in an incredibly volatile position right now and we are seeing inflated retail prices across the board. “

Big SUVs see their sales increase

GM has maintained the factories that build its most profitable and popular vehicles, large SUVs and pickup trucks, reducing production on other models, primarily smaller SUVs and sedans.

“GM has focused on its relatively new full-size SUVs, which increased sales over a year ago,” said Michelle Krebs, executive analyst for Cox Automotive. “For example, the Cadillac Escalade saw a sharp 123% increase in sales. While sales of full-size pickup trucks were down, they did not drop as much as GM in total. Trucks and large SUVs make up ‘essential to GM’s profits. “

During the quarter, GM said sales of its highly profitable, light, medium and heavy Chevrolet Silverado full-size pickup trucks declined 16.6% to 123,067 vehicles sold. Total sales of GMC Sierra pickup variants fell 22.2% to 52,774 sold.

Sales of GM’s redesigned full-size SUVs have all increased.

GMC Yukon: 24% increase to 17,428 vehicles sold.

Chevrolet Suburban: 28% increase to 9,667 sales.

Chevrolet Tahoe: 4.7% increase to 24,202 sold.

Cadillac Escalade: 123% increase to 10,125 sold.

While the total number of vehicle units sold may seem small, the average transaction price of an Escalade, for example, is over $ 100,000. GM said its average transaction price in the quarter was $ 47,467, down from $ 39,389 in the previous year quarter.

But total sales of GM’s biggest brand, Chevrolet, fell 36% to 287,925 sold. The Corvette, however, increased sales 60% to 10,166, as GM kept the plant that built the Bowling Green Assembly sports car in Kentucky running amid the flea crisis. The new 2023 Corvette Z06 will be unveiled on October 26.

Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV sales fell 20.5% to 4,515 in a global recall due to a faulty battery that could pose a fire hazard. GM has said it expects the recall to cost it $ 1.8 billion, but it is working with battery maker LG Chem to help cover some of that cost.

The Chevrolet Traverse mid-size SUV saw sales drop 66% to 10,767 sold. This is after recording its best sales in the second quarter and its best sales in the first half. Despite three consecutive quarters of growth, GM’s luxury brand, Cadillac, saw its total sales drop 32% this quarter to 22,519. And Buick’s total sales fell 20% to 39,299.

In the last quarter, GM reported a 40% increase in sales over the previous year quarter.

Don’t try to haggle

Caldwell of Edmunds said he expects volatility to continue through the rest of the year, which means car buyers will need to do additional research, be flexible and expect higher prices and to increased competition if they have to buy a new vehicle soon.

In fact, GM recently said that more and more of its dealers no longer honor corporate discount programs such as plans of employees, suppliers, friends and family. Stellantis has asked dealers to stop offering certain corporate discounts on specific 2021 Dodge, Jeep and Ram models.

Edmunds analysts are warning if a consumer has a lease that ends this year and is happy with the car they own, consider buying the vehicle back or extending the lease.

If you need to get into a new vehicle … it’s best to bite the bullet and make the purchase immediately, “said Ivan Drury, senior director of ideas at Edmunds.” Don’t wait because the situation is could get worse and don’t try to pit dealers against each other for the best price: you will more than likely end up empty-handed as there will likely be plenty of other buyers vying for the same vehicle.

Besides production stoppages or lags, GM has built some 2021 lightweight full-size pickups without certain chip parts such as a fuel management moduleIn June, GM said it would make 2021 full-size and light-duty pickup trucks and SUVs without theAuto stop / start function.

GM bullish in the face of strong demand

There’s a silver lining: As of Thursday, most of GM’s North American assembly plants were expected to start regular production next week. Factories that remain down due to semiconductor chip shortages are in Canada and Mexico, with most building the mid-size Chevrolet Blazer and Equinox SUVs.

GM will restart production Monday at the Lansing Grand River assembly, where manufacturing includes the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sport sedans.

“Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in the ability of our teams to continue to find creative solutions to minimize the impact on our most demanded and limited capacity vehicles,” said the spokesperson. from GM, David Barnas.

GM’s Orion assembly plant, which manufactures the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV, remains down due to a battery supply constraint. GM’s battery maker LG Chem is working to make fault-free batteries after GM issued a global recall of the 2017-22 model bolts for a fire hazard.

“While supply has constrained sales in recent months, underlying demand conditions remain strong, thanks to numerous job openings, growing demand for turned back vehicles and excess savings accumulated by many households over the years. the pandemic, “said Elaine Buckberg, GM’s chief economist. “We plan to continue to sell any vehicles we can produce with rapid turnover.”

Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan.