Brazil Stock Exchange wants to provide oracles for digital reality

22 seconds ago

The Brazil Stock Exchange (B3), one of the few exchanges in the world to trade Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (BTC), is exploring ways to provide data input for the country’s central bank digital currency, or CBDC .

Luis Kondic, general manager of listed products and data at B3, said the exchange plans to provide oracles to link external data with Brazil’s projected CBDC, the digital real. The executive delivered his remarks at a CBDC-related online event hosted by the Central Bank of Brazil on Thursday,Co-telegraph Brazil reported.

We are reviewing it and evaluating the best ways to interact and participate in this ecosystem. However, I think it’s something for us to evolve and move forward to meet the future needs of this programmable cash payment system, Kondic said.

Oracles are a crucial part of smart contracts, providing data feeds from external sources to run smart contacts under specific conditions. According to Kondic, smart contracts can potentially provide several benefits to the Brazilian CBDC, including the implementation of an automatic profit distribution based on Oracle B3 inputs.

There are many applications, such as, for example, you can program the money to be distributed automatically among the shareholders according to the profits of the company; program the money for automatic settlement of the issuance and payment of debts or automatically pay suppliers within a distribution chain, said the executive.

Other banks like the Reserve Bank of New Zealand have also showcased potential smart contract applications for CBDCs, including automatic execution of rent or bill payments.

The news comes as the Brazilian central bank moves forward with the development of the CBDC after forming a group dedicated to studying the crypto industry in October 2020. On September 9, the Central Bank of Brazil Posted a presentation indicating that the authority is studying potential smart contracts and decentralized financial applications as part of its CBDC investigation.

The regulator plans to deploy the first real digital pilots in 2023 after offering a proof of concept in 2022.

Additional reporting by Lucas Caram.