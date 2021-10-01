Business
Chairman of UK open banking body resigns over bullying report | Competition and Markets Authority
The chairman of the body set up to offer open banking services in the UK has resigned after an investigation into sexist and racist behavior found the agency had allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation to prevail .
Imran Gulamhuseinwala has resigned as director and chairman of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), as part of a package of measures to address the bad culture and bad governance of the entity, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday. The CMA ordered nine UK banks and building societies to create the OBIE in 2017, to encourage large banks to share customer information with startups and fintechs, and address the lack of competition in the financial sector.
The scathing report of Alison White, who has served on multiple boards and is a non-executive director of the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales said the number of people who described the work environment as toxic was overwhelming and concluded that there were too few checks and balances, as well as failures in the way the body handled complaints.
He concluded that sexist comments were tolerated at the Entities Office and that the bullying may have been racially motivated. He also revealed that workers also feared losing their role if they raised concerns.
The review was initially launched in September 2020 after a whistleblower contacted the CMA with a number of allegations against senior officials of the entity. Almost 50 people were interviewed as part of the investigation by Reya law firm Mishcon, and more than half of those interviewed expressed serious concerns about the way OBIE was being run.
The findings of that investigation are not pleasant to read, White said. The hard facts are that 28 people testified at the inquest into a series of complaints, some of which concerned potentially serious issues of bullying, harassment, discrimination and victimization.
They also alleged professional misconduct in the way the organization was run, and the investigation found that there was sufficient evidence that there was indeed no proper management, White added.
The report, which identified Gulamhuseinwala only by his initials IG, said the president had not taken sufficient steps to ensure that the OBIE was properly run and that the small council appointed during his tenure offered no possibility of challenge or independent review, leaving it alone to control. However, the Guardian understands that OBIE bosses approached the CMA three times in 2019, 2020 and earlier this year in hopes of strengthening its board of directors with more non-executive directors. These requests were denied.
A spokesperson for the AMC said that while the regulator would learn from the failures, the independent investigation concluded that the trustee [Gulamhuseinwala] failed to ensure that the OBIE was properly managed and that the inaction and failures of the OBIE leadership allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation to prevail.
The report found no evidence that Gulamhuseinwala had personally discriminated against women, contrary to the whistleblower’s claims. However, he found that he and a colleague had failed to protect a whistleblower’s confidentiality in that they had shared the details of a whistleblower complaint internally.
Although the review identified some collective management failures, the personal allegations that were made to me turned out to be unfounded, Gulamhuseinwala said in a statement. He added that he was proud of what he and the team had accomplished during his tenure.
The CMA and the banks that created the body, including Bank of Ireland, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest and Santander have said they accept their share of responsibility and have defined a number of measures. corrective actions to remedy OBIE failures.
Remedies include the appointment of new non-executive directors to the board of directors of OBIE, in order to ensure appropriate independent review and oversight. The CMA has also appointed one of its non-executive directors, Kirstin Baker, to lead a separate review of how it designs, implements and monitors the programs that emerge from its market surveys.
AMC President Jonathan Scott thanked the workers for filing their complaints, adding that without them these serious issues may not have been resolved.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/01/chair-of-uk-open-banking-body-resigns-over-bullying-report
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]