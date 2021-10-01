Chairman of UK open banking body resigns over bullying report | Competition and Markets Authority

The chairman of the body set up to offer open banking services in the UK has resigned after an investigation into sexist and racist behavior found the agency had allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation to prevail .

Imran Gulamhuseinwala has resigned as director and chairman of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE), as part of a package of measures to address the bad culture and bad governance of the entity, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday. The CMA ordered nine UK banks and building societies to create the OBIE in 2017, to encourage large banks to share customer information with startups and fintechs, and address the lack of competition in the financial sector.

The scathing report of Alison White, who has served on multiple boards and is a non-executive director of the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales said the number of people who described the work environment as toxic was overwhelming and concluded that there were too few checks and balances, as well as failures in the way the body handled complaints.

He concluded that sexist comments were tolerated at the Entities Office and that the bullying may have been racially motivated. He also revealed that workers also feared losing their role if they raised concerns.

The review was initially launched in September 2020 after a whistleblower contacted the CMA with a number of allegations against senior officials of the entity. Almost 50 people were interviewed as part of the investigation by Reya law firm Mishcon, and more than half of those interviewed expressed serious concerns about the way OBIE was being run.

The findings of that investigation are not pleasant to read, White said. The hard facts are that 28 people testified at the inquest into a series of complaints, some of which concerned potentially serious issues of bullying, harassment, discrimination and victimization.

They also alleged professional misconduct in the way the organization was run, and the investigation found that there was sufficient evidence that there was indeed no proper management, White added.

The report, which identified Gulamhuseinwala only by his initials IG, said the president had not taken sufficient steps to ensure that the OBIE was properly run and that the small council appointed during his tenure offered no possibility of challenge or independent review, leaving it alone to control. However, the Guardian understands that OBIE bosses approached the CMA three times in 2019, 2020 and earlier this year in hopes of strengthening its board of directors with more non-executive directors. These requests were denied.

A spokesperson for the AMC said that while the regulator would learn from the failures, the independent investigation concluded that the trustee [Gulamhuseinwala] failed to ensure that the OBIE was properly managed and that the inaction and failures of the OBIE leadership allowed a culture of bullying and intimidation to prevail.

The report found no evidence that Gulamhuseinwala had personally discriminated against women, contrary to the whistleblower’s claims. However, he found that he and a colleague had failed to protect a whistleblower’s confidentiality in that they had shared the details of a whistleblower complaint internally.

Although the review identified some collective management failures, the personal allegations that were made to me turned out to be unfounded, Gulamhuseinwala said in a statement. He added that he was proud of what he and the team had accomplished during his tenure.

The CMA and the banks that created the body, including Bank of Ireland, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest and Santander have said they accept their share of responsibility and have defined a number of measures. corrective actions to remedy OBIE failures.

Remedies include the appointment of new non-executive directors to the board of directors of OBIE, in order to ensure appropriate independent review and oversight. The CMA has also appointed one of its non-executive directors, Kirstin Baker, to lead a separate review of how it designs, implements and monitors the programs that emerge from its market surveys.

AMC President Jonathan Scott thanked the workers for filing their complaints, adding that without them these serious issues may not have been resolved.