Business
Scholarships: The Rise and Rise of the Sensex – UP Front News
On September 24, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex hit 60,000 points, a new record and another exciting moment for Indian stock markets, which have been exceptionally dynamic in recent months. The rise of Sensex this year follows sharp declines last year on February 28, 2020, as cases of Covid-19 began to rise, the market experienced one of its worst day-long crashes, losing 1,448 points to close at 38,297; on March 23, again, it recorded its biggest drop ever at 3,935 points after the Center announced the nationwide lockdown.
However, in the second half of 2020, it climbed back to 45,000 in December and topped 50,000 points on January 21 of this year. From that point on, it only took the Sensex eight months to add another 10,000 points: on September 27, the Sensex closed at 60,077. Even though only five of the 30 stocks in the benchmark would have represented more than half of the increase of 10,000 points, experts say the momentum is widespread.
So, what explains this dynamism of the stock market amid the seemingly endless difficulties of the Indian economy? Last year India experienced its first recession in four decades, with the economy ending fiscal 2021 with GDP growth of (-) 7.3%. There is still massive unemployment, as MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and the large Indian informal sector are struggling to restart.
The reasons for the somewhat counter-intuitive surge in the stock markets lie elsewhere. One of them is the performance of the formal sector of the economy, which manifests itself in the performance of companies. According to an analysis by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India), 2,610 companies recorded an increase of almost 61% in their sales (to Rs 9.87 lakh crore) in June 2021 compared to the same period last year . Even amid challenges such as rising input costs, the corporate sector has been able to protect and even improve its bottom line, resorting to cost-cutting measures such as large-scale layoffs, pay cuts and overheads such as travel.
Another big reason for the performance of the stock markets is the interest shown by FIIs (foreign institutional investors): the total inflows of FIIs into Indian stocks in 2020-21 were almost $ 37.6 billion (around Rs 2.78 lakh crore) the highest ever recorded in a fiscal year. . In August 2021, foreign portfolio investors (REITs) were net sellers, but in September they were net buyers [again], says Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research & Investment Services. The market saw the injection of a new round of funding.
It’s not even just the big-capital IIFs that are attracted to the Indian stock market; even individual investors, large and small, apparently flock to it. With other avenues of investment like bonds and real estate looking rambling and interest rates on smaller savings vehicles dropping, the stock market has seen a lot of new retail investors. According to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI), 14.2 million new individual investors joined the stock markets in 2020-21, even as the Covid-19 pandemic strained the economy. The number of demat accounts (accounts in which shares of publicly traded companies are held) doubled during the pandemic. According to market regulator Sebi, 10.7 million new demat accounts were opened in nine months between April 2020 and January 2021, compared to 4.7 million new accounts opened over the entire 2019-20 fiscal year.
Massive fundraising in the markets is also fueling the current surge, with 38 companies raising Rs 71,800 crore in this calendar year (through August), up from 16 IPOs (initial public offerings) which raised 31,128 crore. of Rs in 2020. like Zomato, which has performed very well during the pandemic due to the boom in online orders. Private equity investors (PEs) who wait for the right time to leave companies are also in the mix: in the last 15 months, 75% of funds raised in the market came from divestments by private equity investors , explains Kejriwal.
Yet another factor is the growing attention India is receiving as countries implement their China Plus One strategies. During this pandemic, companies have suffered the consequences of depending on a single source (in this case, China) for their raw materials and other inputs. India is a potential destination for these companies where labor is abundant and cheap, and recent government policy adjustments will likely strengthen their case. Take, for example, the new production-linked incentives (PLIs) for manufacturers or the decision to abandon retrospective taxation and easier deadlines for the payment of dues that telecom operators owe the government. Low interest rates in the economy (good for companies looking to borrow, if not so good for risk-averse individual investors who want more of their bank deposits and small savings), the booming commodities cycle Firsts, the stimulus from the Center and the RBI, and the hope that the worst of the pandemic may be behind us are some of the other factors behind the current boom in the Indian stock market.
However, some fear that global events such as the Evergrande crisis, where one of China’s biggest real estate developers collapse if the government refuses to bail it out, and a looming energy crisis as China cuts emissions. ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics next February, could lead to a correction (read: downswing) in the market. But experts like Nilesh Shah, CEO of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, see no return from the Evergrande crisis. Evergrande is more of a Chinese problem than a global problem, he says. On the contrary, the crisis may even be an opportunity for India, he says. This could convince capital distributors that they need to invest in India as an alternative to China. While he does not rule out a market correction, each correction is also a buying opportunity, he stresses. Others say even a 10 percent correction may not hurt markets much. However, investors keen to jump on the bandwagon should exercise caution: if they don’t have the expertise to pick the right stocks, they should either consider mutual funds aligned with their investment goals or find other experienced portfolio managers to invest on their behalf.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/magazine/up-front/story/20211011-stock-markets-the-rise-and-rise-of-the-sensex-1859787-2021-10-01
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]