5 Midwestern Governors Agree To Create Network To Charge Electric VehiclesExBulletin

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images The governors of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin are joining forces to build a new electric vehicle charging network. The bipartisan plan aims to improve the region’s economy while reducing toxic emissions from cars and trucks. The new plan is called REV Midwest, the Regional Electric Vehicle Midwest Coalition. In addition to creating jobs and improving public health, its supporters say it will help the Midwest compete for private investment and federal funding. Along with these broad goals, the plan promises to make it easier to find charging stations, which could boost the adoption of electric vehicles if it alleviates drivers’ concerns about the range of their batteries. “Today’s REV Midwest Partnership is a bipartisan effort to build the future of mobility and electrification and connect our communities,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Our partnership will allow the Midwest to be at the forefront of electric vehicle adoption, reduce carbon emissions, drive innovation and create well-paying jobs. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb emphasized the vital role of transportation in the U.S. economy, saying that new electric charging infrastructure is “necessary to sustain our transportation network and meet demand as rapid adoption of electric vehicles continues “. The five governors have now signed the REV Midwest Agreement, which defines several areas in which states will coordinate their electrification efforts. Part of the plan calls on states to accelerate the creation of a network supporting medium and heavy electric vehicles and coordinate their efforts so that drivers face similar regulations and charging operations across the region. Governors also want the Midwest to capture a larger share of electric vehicle production. And their plan mentions equity on several occasions, both in terms of spreading economic opportunities and making charging stations and other infrastructure available. Under the agreement, the five states promise to “work together to enable a just transition to electric vehicles for all, with particular attention to historically disadvantaged communities.” Some of these communities, according to a press release on the plan’s notes, are located near major highways or areas of freight and shipping facilities whose emissions and other negative impacts could be reduced by switching to electricity.

