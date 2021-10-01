As experts demand faster tests, how accurate are they and when to use them?

With the fourth wave raging in many parts of Canada, some groups are trying to implement another tool in the fight against COVID-19: quick test .

Canada has yet to make rapid antigenic testing widely available at low cost.

Dr. Fatima Kakkar, a pediatric infectious disease specialist and physician at Center Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine in Montreal, said rapid tests could play a bigger role in controlling the pandemic in Canada.

What is the difference between PCR tests and rapid tests?

Kakkar, also an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Montreal, said polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which are considered the “gold standard” in COVID-19 tests, examine the ‘Viral RNA.

“It is able to detect even traces of the virus,” Kakkar told Brian Goldman, host of White coat, black art and the dose.

Although PCR tests can be performed within an hour in emergency situations, laboratories often run batches of samples every eight or 12 hours, causing delays of up to 48 hours before results are released. available.

A woman wears a face mask as she walks past a COVID-19 rapid testing company in Montreal on September 12, 2021. Although PCR tests can be done within an hour in emergency situations, labs often put batch samples causing delays of up to 48 hours in obtaining results. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

Rapid antigen tests, on the other hand, look for pieces of protein made by the virus. Like the PCR test, a rapid antigen test involves a nasal swab, but it doesn’t need to go as deep as the PCR test swab.

The swab goes into a vial of liquid for about 15 minutes and then is applied to a test strip. If there is enough protein to react with the antibodies, a colored band appears, similar to how a pregnancy test works.

How precise are they?

Kakkar said rapid tests are not as accurate as PCR tests, which are very sensitive and can produce positive results even after a person is no longer infectious.

Rapid tests are more accurate when used by people with symptoms of COVID-19 in widespread locations in the community. Under these conditions, a quick test produces correct results 80 to 90 percent of the time, she said.

People who are asymptomatic or in the early stages of infection may not have a lot of viral proteins in their system, which Kakkar says could result in a false negative. Under these conditions, she said the positivity rate ranges from 35 to 50 percent, which means that 50 percent of the time the test may fail to detect infection.

WATCH | Parents in Toronto are spearheading rapid testing for COVID-19:

Toronto parents organize rapid COVID-19 tests for school A group of parents in Toronto ran a rapid COVID-19 testing program for their children’s school because there was no provincial system in place. 1:55

When are rapid tests most useful?

Kakkar said high-risk settings such as hospitals cannot take the risk of false negatives. And because rapid tests are more useful in people with symptoms, widespread asymptomatic testing in places like schools is likely to generate too many false positives.

However, in a school with fears of an epidemic, rapid tests could be useful, especially at times of the year when other viruses are circulating.

When a child has a fever or a runny nose, Kakkar said taking a PCR test can be confusing because it requires a day or two off school or work while waiting for the results. Families of children in the same class also want to know the results quickly.

“I feel there is a reluctance to disclose the symptoms and to be so vigilant about the symptoms just because people say, ‘You know what? It’s another cold, it’s another cold, it’s another cold, ”she said.

Quick and easy testing would lead to more frequent testing, Kakkar said. This would be especially useful in northern and remote communities, schools, workplaces, and gathering places such as weddings and sporting events.

How should they be used for unvaccinated people in the workplace?

Kakkar said the use of rapid tests for unvaccinated workers depends on the risk of the work environment. In Quebec, for example, unvaccinated people cannot work in the health system.

“Being a healthcare provider for immunocompromised and fragile patients is too risky,” she said. “We can’t take that 10 or 20 percent chance of getting a false negative.”

In an office of healthy people where most are vaccinated, Kakkar said rapid tests could be helpful. She warned that the rapid test is not an effective substitute for vaccination, but simply an additional measure to improve safety at work.

How accessible are rapid tests across Canada at this time?

Kakkar said rapid testing is heavily regulated in Canada.

“ Some schools get it, some workplaces get it, “she said.” But in practice, it’s not that easy for a person to just go to a pharmacy and get a quick test. “

Rapid tests rely on viral proteins in a sample to provide a positive or negative result. (Charles Contant / CBC / Radio-Canada)

She said rapid tests are more readily available in other countries, including the United States. In the UK and Germany, free rapid tests are available from the government by mail and at pharmacies.

Kakkar said part of the problem is that Health Canada has not approved very many brands of rapid tests. The cost, between $ 40 and $ 75, can also be prohibitive, especially for a family with multiple children, she said.

David Juncker, professor and chair of the biomedical engineering department at McGill University, said except Nova Scotia , he has seen widespread reluctance to use rapid tests among Canadian provinces since the early days of the pandemic.

He said that in his opinion there was no good scientific reason for this provincial reluctance. “They prefer to use PCR tests and they bet on vaccines quite early on, which unfortunately did not fully realize their hopes.”

Although Canada started sourcing a large number of rapid tests in September 2020 and distributing them to provinces, Juncker said the federal government still does not have a comprehensive strategy on rapid tests. He said its regulatory approval framework is part of the reason why rapid tests are not widely available here.

In Juncker’s view, regulatory barriers are high and downright misguided. He said when he checked in May, many manufacturers weren’t even asking for their tests to be approved. “And those who apply, they fail.”

Health Canada’s own figures indicate that the federal government distributed over 40 million tests in provinces and territories as of September 2, 2021. Provinces and territories reported using just over nine million of these tests to date.

In an email, Health Canada said it had authorized over 50 different COVID-19 tests , including four self-test devices. The ministry continues to explore new testing options.

Dr Kakkar said she hopes to see rapid tests become more widely available in the coming weeks.

“My hunch is that over the next few weeks we’re going to keep increasing with all of these other viruses,” she said. “Distinguishing COVID from everything else is going to become an almost weekly and bi-monthly event. “

Written by Rachel Sanders