Cross River Ventures Moves to OTCQB List in US





Vancouver, British Columbia, October 01, 2021 (Newsfile Corp via COMTEX) – Vancouver, British Columbia – (Newsfile Corp. – October 1, 2021) – Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Society") is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB market in the United States, under the symbol" CSRVF ". The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "CRVC". The Company expects listing on the OTCQB to provide greater visibility and trading convenience to US investors, which will result in increased liquidity and greater reach. "Upgrading to OTCQB enhances our reach in a globally influential market," said CEO Alex Klenman. "QB's listing gives Cross River better access to millions of US investors. As we enter the next phase of growth, the ability to connect with a much larger audience is of critical importance, "continued Mr. Klenman. The OTCQB Venture Market is aimed at early stage and developing US and international businesses. Companies are up-to-date in their reports and undergo an annual management audit and certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the company at www.otcmarkets.com. In addition to the CSE and OTCQB listings, the Company continues to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6R". About the company Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of leading exploration properties located in the emerging districts of Greenstone in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a portfolio of multiple 28,090 ha projects with very promising lands in and among prolific gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the United States under the symbol "CSVRF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information. On behalf of the Board of Directors of CROSS RIVER VENTURES CORP. Alex Klenman

CEO

604-227-6610

[email protected]

www.crossriverventures.com Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulatory services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the management comments and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and documents filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and regulations. applicable Canadian Securities. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The references http://www.geologyontario.mndm.gov.on.ca/mndmfiles/mdi/data/records/MDI52F07SW00008.html To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/98208

