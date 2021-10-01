Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Friday October 1st
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow is expected to rebound after closing worst month of the year
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 30, 2021 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Dow futures rose more than 150 points on Friday, reversing an earlier sharp drop on the first day of October after the worst month of the year. The pre-market discussions have resulted in some good trial news for Merck’s oral Covid treatment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fared relatively better than the S&P 500 and Nasdaq in last week’s drop, suffered the most severe decline on Thursday, down 1.6%. The S&P 500 fell about 1.2%. The Nasdaq, relieved by the decline in bond yields, fell 0.4%.
- For September, the Dow Jones fell 4.3%; the S&P 500 fell almost 4.8%; and the Nasdaq fell 5.3%.
- For the third quarter, which also ended Thursday, the Dow Jones fell 1.9%; the S&P 500 gained 0.2%; and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.
- However, all three benchmarks were still up sharply for the year, with respective gains of around 10.6%, 14.7% and 12.1%.
- Historically, October has seen massive sell-offs, but overall it’s generally the start of better seasonal performance for stocks.
2. Merck will request authorization for oral treatment for Covid
The Merck logo is seen at a door of the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey, the United States, July 12, 2018.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics plan to seek emergency clearance for their oral antiviral treatment for Covid after reporting “compelling results” in clinical trials. Dow Merck stock jumped nearly 9% in Friday’s pre-market. The drug, molnupiravir, has reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% for patients with mild or moderate Covid cases, the companies said on Friday. Molnupiravir is taken by mouth and works by inhibiting the replication of Covid inside the body. Pfizer is working on its own oral antiviral. Gilead Sciences’ antiviral remdesivir, which is administered intravenously, was cleared for emergency use a year ago.
3. The measure of inflation used by the Fed to define its policy remains high
The The 10-year Treasury yield fell to around 1.5% on Friday. Earlier this week, the 10-year yield hit three-month highs above 1.567%. The government released a measure of inflation on Friday that the Federal Reserve uses to set monetary policy. The basic personal consumption expenditure price index in August was up 3.6% from a year ago, slightly above estimates and identical to the increase in July, which equaled a 30-year high. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said this week that inflationary pressures could last longer than expected, citing supply chain bottlenecks as a key factor.
4. Biden signs temporary finance bill to prevent government shutdown
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is surrounded by members of the House Democratic Caucus as she holds the continued resolution she signed to avoid a U.S. government shutdown during a Bill signing ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 30, 2021.
Élisabeth Frantz | Reuters
Congress prevented a government shutdown before Thursday’s midnight deadline. President Joe Biden has signed a bill that funds federal operations until December 3. The adoption of the so-called continuous resolution averted a crisis. However, lawmakers still face one more: an imminent threat of default unless Congress raises or suspends the debt ceiling by October 18. The Democrats, who control both the House and the Senate, have attempted to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling under the same bill. Senate Republicans blocked the legislation, forcing Democrats to meet funding needs first.
5. Biden fails to break deadlock Dem, infrastructure vote postponed
U.S. President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Angela Merkel, the unrepresented German Chancellor, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, the United States on Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Alex Edelman | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Biden has failed to break a Democratic deadlock that threatens its national agenda. A group of progressive House members and two centrist Democratic senators were still miles apart on key issues Thursday night. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi originally scheduled a vote Thursday on a bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill passed by the Senate, but postponed it because it lacked the necessary votes . Home progressives fear that if they pass the moderately championed infrastructure bill, they will lose their clout to push the moderates to support a transformative budget reconciliation bill with a prize of at least 3,000. additional billions of dollars.
