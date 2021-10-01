dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Announces Price of $ 210 Million Initial Public Offering | Business





LAS VEGAS – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 1, 2021– dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (the Company) today announced the price of its initial public offering of 21,000,000 units, priced at $ 10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade under the ticker symbol DMYS.U from October 1, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share and one-half warrant. redeemable subscription. , each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols DMYS and DMYS WS, respectively. The offer is scheduled to close on October 5, 2021. About dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI is a blank check company whose business object is to effect a merger, stock exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or consolidation of similar companies with one or more companies. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination goal in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search for an initial business combination on companies in the business ecosystem. mobile applications or games companies, enterprise cloud and the consumer Internet with enterprise valuations in the range of $ 1 billion to $ 3 billion, although the company’s research can cover many software segments. general public around the world. The Company intends to focus specifically on companies that have created compelling mobile app experiences with significant growth in segments such as gaming, entertainment, education, e-commerce, dating, shopping. health and well-being. Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC is acting as sole bookrunner for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,150,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. Registration statements relating to these securities were declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 30, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer. purchase, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co., LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: +1 866 471 2526, fax: +1 212 902 9316, or email: [email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for an initial business combination. No guarantee can be given that the offer discussed above will be made under the conditions described, or not at all, or that the proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to many conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statements for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005188/en/ CONTACT: Investor: David chung dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI [email protected] (910) 850-5776 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 01/10/2021 8:00 a.m. / DISC: 01/10/2021 8:01 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005188/en

