Business
Oslo Stock Exchange forecast – NRK Norway
The reopening of the pandemic is creating bottlenecks in the global economy. The prices of energy, raw materials and freight are rising sharply internationally:
- Prices in the eurozone rose 3.4% last year. Displays the forecast for September from the Statistical Office of the European Union, Eurostat.
- In the United States, inflation was 5.3% in August, against 5.4% in July, according to the United States Census Bureau.
Prices are rising so rapidly in the US and the EU this year that you have to go back to 2008 to find stronger price growth.
The stock markets are falling
The job of central banks is to keep inflation around 2%. High interest rates and less monetary pressure are among the tools needed to curb demand for goods and services.
High inflation on both sides of the Atlantic is causing the market to fear that central banks will be forced to raise the interest rate lower sooner than expected. Numerous international media reports, such as Bloomberg.
On Friday, the stock markets fell broadly:
- Japan’s Nikkei index fell 2.31% in the morning.
- The main Oslo Stock Exchange index opened with a decline of 1.6%, but part of the decline recovered. At lunchtime, the index was down 0.40%.
- In Germany, the DAX fell 0.7%.
The “world’s highest interest rate” has gone up
One of the reasons economists are watching for this fear is that the ten-year interest rate on money lending to the US government has risen to 1.5%. This rate is much higher than the main policy rate in the United States.
It has not increased because the economic outlook is good, but because the key rate is low. One is worried about wage growth and inflation. This is not good news for the stock markets, says Harald Magnus Andresen, chief economist at Sparebank1 Markets.
The interest rate on 10-year debt securities is often considered the highest interest rate in the world and speaks volumes about what you can earn by investing money in US debt, which is virtually risk-free compared to the stock market. .
If the market thinks that interest rates are going to rise, it also means that companies incur higher expenses and may give lower profits to shareholders. Then the value of the shares is often lower.
Central banks believe inflation will be temporary
For months, central banks in the United States and the euro zone have tried to allay fears of falling prices for oil, gas, raw materials and shipping.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned last week against overreacting to inflation.
– The big challenge is to ensure that temporary problems in supply chains are not overreacted, said Lagarde, referring to the cascading effects of the pandemic.
She pointed out that the scarcity of raw materials and major production elements such as semiconductors contributed to inflation.
But that has no effect in the medium term, she said.
EU finance ministers meet on Monday to discuss soaring energy prices that characterized Europe this fall CNBC.
Companies are asking for workers
In the United States, Central Bank Governor Jerome Powell has long said inflation was temporary.
In September, the central bank said interest rates would rise a little earlier than expected, and on Thursday Powell said for the first time that high inflation could lag the economy next year.
Economists wonder if Powell should raise interest rates before 2023.
Powell will wait, but that will depend on how companies respond to calls for labor in the weeks and months to come, said chief economist Harald Magnus Andreessen of Sparebank1 Markets.
“The US job market is in a very special situation with a record number of vacancies and great pressure on wages, at the same time that employment is low,” he says.
Andreessen says interest rates don’t work well when the supply of oil and gas, for example, is low, but they work best to dampen demand in the economy.
Wage growth could intensify inflation
The question is whether people who have found themselves out of the workforce will find their way back this fall.
“If it turns out that labor is not coming back, we are already in serious shortage,” he said.
Then wages have to increase to attract people, and as people cope with more, the demand for clothes, cars and cellphones can increase sharply.
At the same time, the cost for businesses to pay people is increasing and the pressure to raise interest rates is increasing, according to Andreessen.
– Then the stake for monetary policy will be different, as well as for the stock market, because the growth of wages will affect profits at the same time as interest rates will apparently rise. This is the crux of the matter, he says.
Controversial power cable ready for a test drive
Strongest stock market decline since March 2020
October opens with the down arrow in the financial markets.
In September, the largest drop occurred in the US S&P Index since March 2020. The index includes the 500 largest companies in the United States and fell 4.8%.
On the Oslo Stock Exchange, oil prices have risen due to rising oil prices. The price of a barrel of North Sea oil surpassed $ 80 for the first time in three years in September. At the same time he has the price of gasoline Reached record highs.
Oslo’s main index, unlike US stock markets, rose 3% in September, according to analyst Roger Berntsen.
By the way, the Oslo Stock Exchange grew every month in 2021, which has never happened before. High inflation and uncertainty about the continued growth of the global economy are what worries investors right now, Berntsen writes in NordNet in morning report.
After reaching the psychological limit of $ 80 The price of a barrel of North Sea oil fell again to $ 78 a barrel on Friday.
Sources
2/ http://www.modularphonesforum.com/forecast-of-decline-in-oslo-stock-exchange-nrk-norway-overview-of-news-from-different-parts-of-the-country/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]