Oslo Stock Exchange forecast – NRK Norway

The reopening of the pandemic is creating bottlenecks in the global economy. The prices of energy, raw materials and freight are rising sharply internationally:

Prices in the eurozone rose 3.4% last year. Displays the forecast for September from the Statistical Office of the European Union, Eurostat.

In the United States, inflation was 5.3% in August, against 5.4% in July, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Prices are rising so rapidly in the US and the EU this year that you have to go back to 2008 to find stronger price growth.

The stock markets are falling

The job of central banks is to keep inflation around 2%. High interest rates and less monetary pressure are among the tools needed to curb demand for goods and services.

High inflation on both sides of the Atlantic is causing the market to fear that central banks will be forced to raise the interest rate lower sooner than expected. Numerous international media reports, such as Bloomberg.

On Friday, the stock markets fell broadly:

Japan’s Nikkei index fell 2.31% in the morning.

The main Oslo Stock Exchange index opened with a decline of 1.6%, but part of the decline recovered. At lunchtime, the index was down 0.40%.

In Germany, the DAX fell 0.7%.

The price of electricity increases inflation in the European Union. In Germany, prices rose 4.1 percent last year. Electricity prices are on the rise, in part due to lower wind this fall. The photo was taken on the German island of Sylt. Photo: Fabian Beemer / Reuters

The “world’s highest interest rate” has gone up

One of the reasons economists are watching for this fear is that the ten-year interest rate on money lending to the US government has risen to 1.5%. This rate is much higher than the main policy rate in the United States.

It has not increased because the economic outlook is good, but because the key rate is low. One is worried about wage growth and inflation. This is not good news for the stock markets, says Harald Magnus Andresen, chief economist at Sparebank1 Markets.

Harald Magnus Andreassen at Sparebank Markets 1. Photo: CF-WESENBERG

The interest rate on 10-year debt securities is often considered the highest interest rate in the world and speaks volumes about what you can earn by investing money in US debt, which is virtually risk-free compared to the stock market. .

If the market thinks that interest rates are going to rise, it also means that companies incur higher expenses and may give lower profits to shareholders. Then the value of the shares is often lower.

Central banks believe inflation will be temporary

For months, central banks in the United States and the euro zone have tried to allay fears of falling prices for oil, gas, raw materials and shipping.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned last week against overreacting to inflation.

The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde. Photo: Marcus Schreiber / The Associated Press

– The big challenge is to ensure that temporary problems in supply chains are not overreacted, said Lagarde, referring to the cascading effects of the pandemic.

She pointed out that the scarcity of raw materials and major production elements such as semiconductors contributed to inflation.

But that has no effect in the medium term, she said.

EU finance ministers meet on Monday to discuss soaring energy prices that characterized Europe this fall CNBC.

Companies are asking for workers

In the United States, Central Bank Governor Jerome Powell has long said inflation was temporary.

In September, the central bank said interest rates would rise a little earlier than expected, and on Thursday Powell said for the first time that high inflation could lag the economy next year.

Economists wonder if Powell should raise interest rates before 2023.

Powell will wait, but that will depend on how companies respond to calls for labor in the weeks and months to come, said chief economist Harald Magnus Andreessen of Sparebank1 Markets.

“The US job market is in a very special situation with a record number of vacancies and great pressure on wages, at the same time that employment is low,” he says.

Andreessen says interest rates don’t work well when the supply of oil and gas, for example, is low, but they work best to dampen demand in the economy.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

Wage growth could intensify inflation

The question is whether people who have found themselves out of the workforce will find their way back this fall.

“If it turns out that labor is not coming back, we are already in serious shortage,” he said.

Then wages have to increase to attract people, and as people cope with more, the demand for clothes, cars and cellphones can increase sharply.

At the same time, the cost for businesses to pay people is increasing and the pressure to raise interest rates is increasing, according to Andreessen.

– Then the stake for monetary policy will be different, as well as for the stock market, because the growth of wages will affect profits at the same time as interest rates will apparently rise. This is the crux of the matter, he says.

October opens with the down arrow in the financial markets.

In September, the largest drop occurred in the US S&P Index since March 2020. The index includes the 500 largest companies in the United States and fell 4.8%.

On the Oslo Stock Exchange, oil prices have risen due to rising oil prices. The price of a barrel of North Sea oil surpassed $ 80 for the first time in three years in September. At the same time he has the price of gasoline Reached record highs.

Oslo’s main index, unlike US stock markets, rose 3% in September, according to analyst Roger Berntsen.

By the way, the Oslo Stock Exchange grew every month in 2021, which has never happened before. High inflation and uncertainty about the continued growth of the global economy are what worries investors right now, Berntsen writes in NordNet in morning report.

After reaching the psychological limit of $ 80 The price of a barrel of North Sea oil fell again to $ 78 a barrel on Friday.