Mydecine completes split of its cannabis assets in the United States

DENVER, 01 Oct 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) – DENVER, 01 Oct 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of mental health and addiction, today announced that it has completed the previously announced spin-off transaction (the “Transaction”) of ALT House Cannabis Inc. (“SpinCo”) , a wholly owned subsidiary of Mydecine which owned the Company’s US cannabis assets.

SpinCo was incorporated on August 9, 2021 for the purposes of the Transaction, allowing Mydecine to transfer to SpinCo all of the Company’s interests in: (i) 1176392 BC Ltd; (ii) Alternative Distribution Company, LLC; (iii) Drink Fresh Water, LLC; (iv) Tealief Brands, LLC; (v) Relyfe Brands, LLC; (vi) We are Kured, LLC; and (vii) Trellis Holdings Oregon OP, LLC (collectively, the “US Cannabis Subsidiaries”) in exchange for 2,500,000 common shares of SpinCo (the “SpinCo Shares”). The current shareholders of Mydecine received for each common share of Mydecine held: (a) one new common share of Mydecine; and (b) 0.010300 SpinCo Shares. The new ordinary shares of Mydecine should continue to be traded on the NEO Exchange on October 1, 2021. Holders of Mydecine warrants (NEO: MYCO.WT) who validly exercise these warrants following the Transaction will receive, for each warrant subscription held, one whole Mydecine ordinary share and, without additional consideration, 0.010300 SpinCo Shares. The CUSIP numbers for the new Mydecine shares and the SpinCo shares will be 62849F101 and 021242102 respectively.

The objective of the Transaction was to enable the Company to comply with the eligibility requirements for NASDAQ listing and the comparable requirements of the London Stock Exchange regarding cannabis assets in the United States as the Company continues its process. listing review with NASDAQ. Management believes that the transfer of the cannabis assets and projects in the United States to a separate public company removes an unintended barrier to its planned listings on NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange and the expected benefits that such listings will bring to the Company and to its shareholders. In addition, SpinCo plans to operate and monetize the Company’s cannabis assets and projects and business relationships in the United States in the sector.

Going forward, Mydecine’s core business will focus on developing and commercializing end-to-end mental health treatments through its robust and technologically innovative discovery platform. Mydecine will leverage its world-class R&D facilities to focus on advancing new compounds and increasing efficiency through proprietary technology. Mydecine will continue to accelerate its pipeline with preclinical and clinical development to bring safe and FDA approved solutions to patients and it will no longer be involved in the manufacture or sale of cannabis and CBD products.

SpinCo intends to apply for listing of the common shares of SpinCo on the Canadian Stock Exchange or the NEO Exchange, but no assurance can be given that such listing will be obtained in a timely manner or not at all. . Any such listing will be subject to SpinCo’s compliance with all requirements of the applicable stock exchange.

About the Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group (TM) (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the treatment of mental health disorders and addiction. Mydecine Innovations Group was founded in 2019 on the guiding principle that there is a significant unmet need and lack of innovations in mental health and therapeutic treatment environments. Mydecine Innovations Group is dedicated to the effective development of innovative therapies to treat PTSD, depression, anxiety, substance abuse and other mental health disorders. Mydecine Innovations Group’s business model combines clinical trials and data results, technological, scientific and regulatory expertise with an emphasis on psychedelic therapy underpinned by other new molecules with differentiated therapeutic potential. By collaborating with some of the world’s largest authorities bound by best practices, Mydecine Innovations Group aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new drugs on its platforms, seeking to effectively treat and ultimately change the way we view mental health disorders. . The vision of Mydecine Innovations Group is to bridge the current gap between what the mental health system currently provides and the needs of patients. Mydecine Innovations Group is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA with international offices in Leiden, The Netherlands.

Learn more about: https://www.mydecine.com

For more information on Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com .

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws concerning the Company and its activities, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect the current expectations and assumptions of management. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and expressions, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would” or “will” be undertaken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the listing of the securities of the Company on the NASDAQ or the London Stock Exchange and the benefits of such listings, the benefits of the Transaction for the shareholders of the Company. , the structure of the Transaction, with SpinCo being able to leverage and monetize the Company’s US cannabis assets and projects, the listing of SpinCo’s common shares on the stock exchange and the Company’s ability to build a strong pipeline of R&D. These forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs of management and are based on assumptions made by and on information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause future results to differ materially from those expected, including, without limitation, risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the availability and continuity of funding, the Company’s ability to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company’s ability to bring its products into commercial production, the continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive marketplace regarding the development, production, sale and use of the Company’s products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

