How to Brew Your Best Cup of Joe for International Coffee DayExBulletin

Coffee is an integral part of our morning routines. With a few tips, you can make a great cup of coffee.





(EXCERPT FROM JULIE LONDON’S SONG, “BLACK COFFEE”) IN MARTINEZ, HTE: How do you take your coffee? Two creams? Two sugars? Something different? Oh you want to. NOEL KING, HOST: Whiskey cream. However you like it, today you can celebrate because October 1 is International Coffee Day. It became official in 2015. MARTINEZ: The mission was twofold: to express love and appreciation for the aromatic drink and to better understand the work of coffee bean producers. Sandra Walimaki is a coffee connoisseur and educator who has worked in the industry for almost 20 years. She is also a brand partner for the NPR Coffee Club. SANDRA WALIMAKI: Coffee has so many aromatics, countless ways to prepare it, and that’s such a beautiful thing. KING: It’s a beautiful thing. But a good cup of coffee needs the right ingredients. And Walimaki says it starts with water. WALIMAKI: The taste of your water will definitely affect the taste of your coffee. It is therefore very important to choose the right water to make good coffee at home. MARTINEZ: And some fresh coffee beans. So if you haven’t already, maybe invest in a good grinder at home, she also says you should choose a brewing method that suits your personal taste and lifestyle. Want a heavier brew? Invest in a French press. For those who don’t … WALIMAKI: So maybe go for a pouring method that requires this paper filter mainly because these paper filters will hold back some of the coffee oils, making your cup of coffee a bit clearer, crispier, and brighter. KING: She also advises not to get stuck in a rut. Walimaki encourages people to venture out and try new flavors. WALIMAKI: I think the more you taste the coffee, the better you will taste it. I think it goes with anything. The more you taste something or eat or eat something, the better you will identify what is good and what is bad. MARTINEZ: If you need to step up your coffee game, we can help. You can learn what you need by listening to NPR’s Life Kit episode “It’s Pretty Easy To Level Up Your Coffee Game”. (EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “YOU ARE THE CREAM IN MY COFFEE”) DEBBIE REYNOLDS: (singing) You’re the cream in my coffee. You are the salt of my stew. Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information. NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

