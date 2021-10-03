Business
Investors pocket gains after Aboitiz closes $ 1.5 billion JERA deal
INVESTORS pocketed gains in Aboitiz Power Corp. last week after its parent company announced the sale of up to 27% stake in its publicly traded energy arm to Japan’s largest power generation company for nearly $ 1.5 billion.
A total of 49.88 million shares of AboitizPower worth 1.59 billion pesos were traded from September 27 to October 1, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange.
The share price of the Aboitiz group’s holding company for its energy-related activities closed at 31.65 P each on Friday, down one peso or 3.1% from the end of 32, 65 P September 24. It has gained 17.2% since the start. of the year.
Investors took profits after Aboitiz’s announcement [Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV)] sale of 25% of the capital to Japans JERA [Co., Inc.]Mercantile Securities Corp. analyst Jeff Radley C. See said in an email interview.
AEV approved on September 27 the sale of a 25.01% stake in AboitizPower to JERA Asia Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned unit of Japans JERA Co.
The private company of the Aboitiz family has also agreed to sell an additional 1.99% stake in the holding company power.
Once done, JERA would own 27% of AboitizPower, while AEV would retain the majority at 52% from 77% previously.
The $ 1.463 billion deal is still subject to a slew of regulatory approvals, including those from shareholders at a special meeting on December 9.
JERA, a joint venture between Japanese power companies Tokyo Electric Power Group and Chubu Electric Power Group, is Japan’s largest power generation company and produces around 30% of its electricity.
He will also work with AboitizPower for these latest clean energy projects, among others.
Following the announcement, AboitizPower shares fell 9.6% and 3.6% on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, to P30.90 and P29.80 from P34.20 per share at the end of Monday.
This prompted AEV to reassure investors on Tuesday that the JERA deal will be used to fund other Aboitiz businesses or to refinance existing debt. It will also bring a very strong partner for AboitizPower.
In the long run, this will bode well for the Aboitiz group as it can get some expertise or know-how from JERA of Japan in the power generation sector, said Mercantile Securities, Mr See.
With the transaction, Japans JERA Co. can help optimize the resources of [AboitizPower] to build the nearly 4,000 MW (megawatts) of renewable energy within 10 years through a technology transfer in step with the times, said Aniceto K. Pangan, equity trader at Diversified Securities, Inc. in a text message.
AboitizPower seeks to build approximately 3,900 MW of renewable energy over the next 10 years, increasing its portfolio to 9,200 MW, in order to achieve a 50:50 mix of renewable energy and thermal capacity.
In the first half of the year, its attributable net profit increased 2.7 times to 10.13 billion pesos from 3.74 billion pesos a year ago.
Mr Pangan predicts that AboitizPowers’ bottom line will grow in double digits to around 20 billion pesos by the end of the year.
For [the third quarter], although the restrictions are longer due to the Delta variant but with better mobility, we could continue to see sustained growth in its results with better [Wholesale Electricity Spot Market] price compared to last year, better hydropower performance on higher water levels and the commissioning of unit 1 of GNPower Dinginin with a nominal capacity of 668 MW in the [second quarter], he said.
This week Mr See expects AboitizPower to move sideways between P30 and P35 per share.
Mr Pangan gave his support and resistance to P29.60 and P35.10, respectively.
[This] week we may continue to see AboitizPower’s price rebound after profit taking [last] week due to a volatile market, he said. Bernadette Thérèse M. Gadon
