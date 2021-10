Equity funds finally had to struggle

From now on, fund investors will be tested. As stocks continued to hit record highs over the summer, investors poured money into equity and bond portfolios. But at the end of the third quarter, stocks were pulling back. All in all, the average U.S. equity fund fell 1% in the quarter, due to a 4% drop in September, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. This reduced the increase since the start of the year to 14.5%. International equity funds fell 1.8% in the quarter, after declining 3.8% in September, to leave their year-to-date gain at 7.1%. Data on fund flows shows that investors have placed only modest faith in the continued gains of US stocks, while remaining heavily invested in the comfort of bonds. Investors invested $ 8.9 billion net in U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds during the quarter, and $ 59.0 billion in international equity funds, according to estimates by the Investment Company Institute. But they continued to invest even more – a net $ 129.1 billion in bond funds for the quarter. As the economy recovers from the pandemic and lockdowns, the Federal Reserve has signaled it may reverse its stimulus efforts and raise interest rates next year. Dashboard

Fund performance in Q3 2021, total return by fund type

Follow the money

Investor cash flow in Q3 2021 by fund type, in billions *

Most bond investors don’t know how to prepare for the end of a 40-year bond bull market, said Tom Roseen, head of research services at Refinitiv Lipper, in a recent report. Until recently, bond investors have benefited from lower interest rates and low relative inflation, resulting in both capital gains and income distributions contributing to total bond fund returns. And that may be about to change. Intermediate and investment grade debt bond funds (the most common type of fixed income fund) rose a tiny 0.01% in the quarter to leave them with a decline of 1.1% so far this year. No fund category had a strong third quarter. Financial services funds were a rare lipper category with a positive performance up almost 3%, and now up 27.9% for the year to date. Still volatile gold-oriented funds fell 12.3% in the quarter, including 8.9% in September, leaving them with a 17% decline for the year to date. Mr. Power is editor of the Wall Street Journal in southern Brunswick, NJ. Email him at [email protected] Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Published in the print edition of October 4, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/stock-funds-finally-had-to-struggle-11633193721 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos