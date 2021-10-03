QEX Logistics censored for delay in revealing disappearance of $ 4 million shares





provided QEX Logistics chief executive Ronnie Xue told the board on October 27, 2020 that the stolen goods were unlikely to be recovered.

New Zealand stock operator censored QEX Logistics and ordered it to pay $ 80,000 for failing to notify shareholders quickly enough that shares worth $ 4 million were missing, believed to be stolen , from a Chinese warehouse. QEX told the NZX on October 28 that the inventory had been removed from its secure bonded warehouse at Chinese Customs in Shanghai without the company’s permission. QEX has been on the board of NZX for three years, largely focusing on shipping infant formula and health supplements from New Zealand to China. The company said at the time it believed the missing goods, including infant formula, had been stolen, and warned the disappearance could affect its finances. READ MORE:

After the news, QEX shares fell 36% to 30c. The NZX Markets Disciplinary Tribunal said on Monday that QEX should have informed the market on October 19, when it realized the goods were missing after an inventory. The board first learned of a possible discrepancy in the warehouse on Oct. 11 and asked its China-based auditors to take a detailed inventory of the inventory. The board also asked chief executive Jinjie (Ronnie) Xue, who was at that time in Covid-19 quarantine in China, to investigate as soon as possible. The auditor’s inventory confirmed on October 19 that the stock was missing, and on October 27, Xue told the board that it was unlikely to be recovered. The NZX tribunal said that QEX failed to disclose material information to the market promptly and without delay, and failed to meet its listing obligations. The offense was serious and punishable by a fine of up to $ 500,000. QEX was penalized $ 80,000 and ordered to pay all costs, in addition to being publicly censored. Investors who bought shares between October 19 and October 28 reportedly suffered a financial loss. The court considers a violation of the rules on continuous disclosure to be a violation of a fundamental obligation, the court said in a statement. Compliance with this rule by issuers is essential to maintain market integrity and investor confidence. QEX accepted the NZX’s findings and cooperated with the investigation. The violation was not intentional, the court said. The NZX suspended trading in QEX shares in February following the resignation of most of its board members. The company’s delisting request was approved by the NZX in May, under certain conditions. QEX had not yet agreed to the terms, a spokesperson for NZX said. The company remained subject to continuous information obligations and had to update the market if necessary on the proposed delisting.

