North Carolina distilleries are now allowed to sell alcohol by the bottle on Sundays





Wilmington’s End of Days Distillery will open soon on Sunday, according to owner Shane Faulkner. (Photo by Port City Daily / Mark Darrough) Failed to get that Saturday supply at ABC store to meet Sunday’s Bloody Mary needs? No worries, omnibus legislation, Bill 890, promulgated by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, came into effect on Friday. It allows distilleries to open on Sundays to sell take-out bottles of its spirits from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The legislation essentially aligns the rules for statewide distilleries over 80 years old with those for breweries and wineries. The bill eased restrictions on tours of distilleries, allows tastings and cocktails to be served from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and allows distilleries to sell products off-site at events and festivals. A spirits advisory council representing distillers should also be established. In the Cape Fear area, the law will affect the End of Days distillery on Castle Street, the new Four Hounds distillery in Carolina Beach and the soon to be launched Momentum spirits. Blue Shark Vodka was the first New Hanover distillery to open in 2019, but it only sells its product through ABC. The local Mason Inlet Distillery also distributes its spirits only through ABC. Owner Shane Faulkner said End of Days will start opening on Sundays in the near future. “We reserved Sunday, but since the law has changed we are making arrangements,” he wrote to Port City Daily, “planning a big day in November.” End of Days just released its first batch of bourbon earlier in the week and has sold its limited series of 150 bottles. Its next batch is also scheduled for November. HB 890 also opened ABC’s online orders to the public. A person can place and pay for their spirits before picking them up at their local stores (only the person who placed the order can pick them up). The bill does not affect the opening hours of ABC stores, which will remain closed on Sundays. A few other things that the invoice addresses: Increase growlers from two liters to four

Authorize the purchase of two alcoholic beverages instead of one during school sporting events

Deliver orders to restaurants and bars, much like wine and beer distributors, instead of forcing company management to pick up weekly products from ABC distribution centers

Allow the creation of social quarters in towns and cities designated as areas where the public can transport and drink alcohol outdoors RELATED: Open Container Social District May Arrive in Downtown Wilmington Soon Do you have any advice or comments? Send an email to [email protected] Want to know more about our staff? Subscribe now, then sign up for our newsletter, Wilmington Wire, and get the headlines delivered to your inbox every morning.

