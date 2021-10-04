The Wild West of CBD products may soon end in California









A handful of pruned hemp flowers at Fletcher Farms in Vale, Ore., Is pictured. | Natalie Fertig / POLITICO

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Is poised to crack down on the rapidly growing hemp market to ensure that CBD-infused products are accurately labeled and safe, a change that could be felt nationwide, being given the tremendous purchasing power of the state.

The extract used in soap, food, and other wellness products have exploded in popularity since Congress legalized hemp in the 2018 farm bill. the FDA has refused to regulate CBD, or cannabidiol, as a dietary supplement because it’s an active ingredient in a federally approved drug. With no federal oversight, states were largely left to monitor products, and untested and mislabeled items flooded stores.

The push to create a regulatory system in California has dragged on for years amid ongoing battles in sister hemp and cannabis industries, such as whether or not to allow inhalable hemp products, a hated idea in the world of cannabis. Interests in hemp, cannabis and dietary supplements have finally come together this year around a proposal that many in the hemp industry say will force bad actors around the world to make a choice: to clean up their operations. or lose access to the largest health and wellness market in United States

It’s a great way to empower product sellers across the country because everyone wants to sell in California, said Jonathan Miller, general counsel for US Hemp Roundtable. And to sell in California, you are going to meet some of the highest standards in the world.

The regulatory bill that Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to sign in the coming days, CA AB 45 (21R), would require manufacturers to adhere to stringent testing and labeling guidelines. This would allow CBD and other parts of the hemp plant to be included in foods, beverages, and cosmetics, which was not previously permitted by California Department of Public Health regulations. The law would also ban all forms of THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis, in hemp products.

CBD can now be found in oils, foods, and lotions in thousands of stores across the country, with brands promising a wonder drug that can ease a myriad of ailments like pain, anxiety, and depression. California alone accounted for $ 730 million in CBD sales in 2019, two and a half times more than any other state.

But these readily available products exist in a gray area: CBD oil itself is legal, but not as a supplement in most products sold in states like California without hemp regulations. However, the FDA does not name the companies that sell such items and the major retailers sell them.

California’s proposal would set a fee to fund the app and give state public health officials the power to seize products that fail to meet testing standards at any point in the supply chain. It would also create a database of approved manufacturers, which would make it easier for enforcement officials to know if products on the shelf are approved.

Lawmakers and health advocates say a strong regulatory system is needed to protect consumers. Too many products available in stores contain much less CBD than advertised, they say, or could be adulterated with dangerous substances.

The product is everywhere. You can walk into a global market, a health food store, a pet store, and you’ll see CBD there, said the bill’s author, Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters). . There is no labeling, it doesn’t tell you if it’s safe. So I want to make sure people know what they are buying.

Recent studies by the FDA and private companies highlighted these security concerns. FDA researchers written in a report to Congress Last year, less than half of the 147 randomly tested products contained the amount of CBD advertised on the label. Almost half of those items were also over the legal THC limit.

Smaller local studies have found equally worrying results. Minnesota Hemp Producers and Manufacturers Association found in a test of 25 CBD products that almost two-thirds were mislabeled. The CannaSafe California Based Testing Lab says only 15 percent of the 20 products it tested contained the advertised amount of CBD.

California policymakers aim to change that by requiring manufacturers who use CBD or other hemp extracts to be licensed by the state’s public health department. The state would subject these items to testing and labeling standards similar to those of marijuana, one of the state’s most regulated crops.

AB 45 would also require hemp imports to meet California standards and subject out-of-state facilities to CRPD inspections.

California isn’t the first state to pass hemp regulations, its proposal is partially based on laws established in places like Michigan, New York and Oregon, but the size of its market could force companies to around the world to step up their quality control, according to industry watchers.

You’re not going to make a less safe product to sell in Idaho because there are no regulations there, Miller said.

Sending a bill to Newsom has taken years of heated debate and has at times divided the hemp and cannabis industries. Some of the main points of contention, on issues unrelated to CBD, are set to continue into the next year.

The biggest sticking point for the hemp operations was a proposal to ban non-THC inhalable products like hemp cigarettes and vape cartridges that Cannabis ally Newsom has been pushing to include in the plan. final legislation, the Aguiar-Currys office said.

The hemp industry was able to avoid a permanent ban on smoking products, but the bill freezes those products until the legislature enacts a new tax on them, which Aguiar-Curry has said it will attempt. in 2022. Manufacturers would also be allowed to export inhalable hemp to other states.

Many hemp associations praised the final version of the bill, but groups representing small hemp growers were not appeased by the concessions. They say that even a temporary hemp smoking ban could bankrupt many family farms that primarily grow hemp flowers for smoking.

I think it’s just disastrous, and they did it right at harvest time, said Chris Boucher, HFG board member and longtime hemp grower. You spend millions of dollars on equipment, greenhouses, processing equipment, labor, and you can’t sell your crop in California. It was really just a punch in the face.

Meanwhile, many cannabis companies have argued that AB 45 contained loopholes that could allow hemp products containing intoxicating levels of THC to reach store shelves and demanded that hemp products be submitted. to strict marijuana testing and labeling requirements. These requests were included as amendments in the final measure.

The bill would not create a way for cannabis companies to grow, manufacture or sell hemp products unless they hold separate hemp licenses. He would, however, order the Cannabis Control Department to publish a report by next July on the prospect of integrate hemp into the marijuana market, a move applauded by players in the cannabis industry who hope to capitalize on the CBD hemp trend.

The bill doesn’t look exactly like we would have liked, said Amy Jenkins, a California Cannabis Industry Association lobbyist, but I think these are really crucial wins for the cannabis industry.