Evergrande trading halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange





On Monday, Evergrande’s listing was halted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The move came after Evergrande missed an interest payment on a key bond last week. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Trading in shares of heavily indebted China Evergrande was suspended Monday after missing an interest payment on a key bond last week, its second offshore debt in a week, with market watchers nervous as the problems of the group unravel. Shares in its Evergrande Property Services Group unit have also been suspended, according to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, however, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. is still in business, according to Bloomberg. According to Age, the last shares were traded around 11:45 am. The most recent price was HK $ 2.95, from a January high of HK $ 17.26. Evergrande shares have plunged 80% so far this year, while its real estate services unit has fallen 43% as the group scrambles to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. According to Bloomberg, the move comes as a dollar bill issued by Jumbo Fortune Enterprises valued at $ 260 million matures. The note matured on Sunday October 3, which means Evergrande effectively has to pay it on Monday. Since the ticket does not have a grace period, non-payment of the ticket would constitute a default, Bloomberg reported. Hong Kong markets appear to be reacting negatively to the news. As of 9:48 a.m. Monday, the Hong Kong stock market was down about 2% overall. With a liability equal to 2% of Chinese GDP, Evergrande has raised fears that its woes will spill over into the financial system and reverberate around the world, although concerns subsided somewhat after the central bank pledged. to protect the interests of home buyers. The trade break comes after the Hong Kong chief financial officer said The South China Morning Post that the country’s exposure to Evergrande was “minimal”. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po told the point of sale: “We took stock of the banking sector’s exposure to Evergrande, which only represents 0.05% of [combined] assets. This is very minimal and will not cause us any systemic risk. “ This is a developing story.

