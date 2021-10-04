Tehran Stock Exchange CEO resigns after discovery of illegal mining in building





The CEO of Iran’s largest stock exchange resigned after authorities dismantled an illegal digital currency block reward mining operation in the basement of the building housing the exchange. Ali Sahraee took over as head of the Tehran Stock Exchange in October 2020. However, as local media report, his tenure was cut short after authorities implicated him in a crime that has become quite common in mining. illegal in Iran. According toAt the Islamic Republic News Agency, Iranian authorities recently carried out a sudden inspection of the building housing the exchange. They discovered that there were several Bulk Reward Miners in the basement. The CEO initially denied the existence of the mining rigs, before saying they were for research purposes. However, his deputy later said the exchange should take full responsibility for the crime, and Sahraee resigned soon after. Mahmoud Goudarzi, vice-president of the stock market, will take the head of the entity. Block reward illegal mining has become a worrying practice in Iran. Former President Hassan Rouhani at one point estimated that 85% of all mining activity in Iran is carried out illegally. These illegal miners would drain around 2 gigawatts per day. The country has cracked down on such operations and has seized thousands of mining rigs since then. The illegal operations have emerged despite the Iranian government adopting an industry friendly approach. In January 2020, for example, the government issued 1,000 mining licenses to local entities. Despite the legalization of mining, the government put a temporary halt to the activity over the summer. President Rouhani issued the ban in May, citing concerns over high energy consumption. Iran is experiencing an energy crisis, major cities like Tehran experience frequent blackouts. The ban was lifted at the end of September. Watch: CoinGeek Zurich Panel, BSV is Green Bitcoin: Energy Consumption and Environmental Sustainability New to Bitcoin? Discover CoinGeekBitcoin for beginnerssection, the ultimate resource guide to learn more about Bitcoinas originally envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto and blockchain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coingeek.com/tehran-stock-exchange-ceo-steps-down-after-discovery-of-illegal-mining-operation-in-building/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos