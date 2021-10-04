Hong Kong stock exchange suspends trading of debt-ridden Evergrande





Trading in heavily indebted China Evergrande shares was suspended on Monday, days after some bondholders said the real estate developer at the center of China’s financial system nervousness missed a second bond interest payment key. The shares of its Evergrande Property Services Group unit were also suspended, on Hong Kong said the stock exchange. The exchange did not clarify why trading in the company’s shares was halted and it was not clear who initiated the suspension. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. With liabilities spanning hundreds of billions of dollars, equivalent to 2% of Chinas gross domestic product, Evergrande has raised concerns that its woes could spill across the financial system and resonate around the world. The first concerns have somewhat relaxed after China’s central bank pledged to protect the interests of homebuyers. Monday’s suspension of stock trading sent shivers down the broader financial markets, which remain nervous about contagion, pushing the offshore yuan down a bit and weighing on the benchmark Hang Seng and in particular on financials. and other developers. Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd fell 7%, Sunac China Holdings and Country Garden each fell 4%. Evergrande shares have plunged 80% so far this year, while its goods The services unit has fallen 43% as the group scrambles to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Shares of its electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, fell 8% early Monday before cutting losses. > The collapse of Evergrandes would have profound consequences for the Chinese economy “class =” link rapid-noclick-resp “>>> The collapse of Evergrandes would have profound consequences for the Chinese economy The cash-strapped group said on September 30 that its wealth management unit had repaid 10% of the Wealth Management Products (WMPs), which are largely owned by onshore retail investors, which were to be paid to the same date. Once the best-selling real estate developer in China and now set to undergo one of the largest restructurings ever in the country, Evergrande has prioritized domestic creditors over offshore bondholders. The story continues The two offshore payments, which bondholders say were not received by their due date, come as the company, which has nearly $ 20 billion in offshore debt, faces deadlines for bond coupon payments in dollars totaling $ 162.38 million next month. Beijing is pushing state-owned companies and state-backed real estate developers to buy some of Evergrandes’ assets, polling them directly or indirectly on asset purchases, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week. Meanwhile, Chinese real estate group Hopson Development said in a statement Monday that it had suspended trading of its shares, pending an announcement related to a major acquisition by Hopson of a Hong Kong-listed company. and a possible compulsory offer. It was not clear whether the deal was tied to the Evergrande group and Hopson did not respond to a request for further comment. Hopson shares, which have a market value of HK $ 60.4 billion ($ 7.8 billion), have jumped 40% so far this year. (REUTERS)

