Get a Free Taco at Taco Bell, Del Taco and more Monday

Get free tacos Monday at Taco Bell and Del Taco with app purchases. 7-Eleven offers a mini-taco.

Chipotle and Moe’s don’t have Taco Day offers, but you can get a freebie for joining rewards programs.

October 4th is also National Cinnamon Roll Day and National Vodka Day.

This week, you don’t have to wait until Tuesday for the taco deals.

Monday is National Taco Day, and national and regional taco chains mark ataco lovers’ day with free tacos or specialties.

According to the Gourmet Vacation website,NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos last year, which is roughly 490,000 miles of tacos.

October 4 is also National Vodka Day and National Cinnamon Roll Day, but there are far fewer discounts for spirits and candy bars.

Most Monday offers require an app and signing up for a loyalty program. In some cases, a coupon is required and offers are valid while stocks last at participating stores.

Taco Bell Taco Day: Free taco with app purchase

Taco Bell says it is celebrating National Taco Day internationally this year with promotions in 24 markets around the world. In the US, fans can win a free Crunchy Taco Monday by placing a minimum order of $ 1 through the app. If you don’t have the app, get a freebie by signing up toTacobell.com/rewards.

Taco Bell recently made its loyalty program “more rewarding” and can also be used in restaurants, drive-thru and digital kiosks.

Grubhub is also offering $ 5 off orders of $ 15 or more on Mondays with the on-demand delivery service.

7-Eleven: Mini Taco Deals for Taco Day

7 elevensaid its 7Rewards loyalty members can get 10 mini tacos for $ 1 Monday at participating locations nationwide.

The nation’s largest convenience store chain also has a free deal on mini tacos for 7NOW delivery.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play or by visiting7Rewards.com.

Del Taco: Get a Free Taco Quesadilla on Mondays

Del Taco is giving away their new stuffed quesadilla taco for free with any purchase Monday, which is the last day of the chain’s 10-day deals that began September 25.

Sign up and download for Del Yeah! The Rewards app is required to access offers and there is a limit of one offer per guest. You will also get two free tacos for creating an account. Go toDeltaco.com/delyeahrewards.

El Pollo Loco: crispy BOGO taco, free Mexican coke

The chain known for its fire-grilled chicken brings back its Crunchy Taco as the very first digital-only menu item Monday through November 1. It is available for purchase on the El Pollo Loco app and website from October 4 to November 1.

For Taco Day, each order of Crunchy Taco will be accompanied by a free Mexican Coke. Also, Loco Rewards Members will receive a buy-a-get-one offer on their account that can be used to get another Crunchy Taco for free that day. Register onElpolloco.com/rewards.

Long JohnSilver’s: Free Taco with Combination Meal

The chain is offering free tacos on Monday with the purchase of combination meals.

At participating establishments, choose to have your taco filled with: wild-caught Alaskan pollock coated in batter, hand-cut North Pacific salmon, grilled shrimp, or breaded and crispy Norwegian lobster bites. butter.

You will also need a coupon which will be posted on the channel’s social media and emailed to club members. Sign up to receive future emails onLjsilvers.com/coupons.

Chipotle: Free chips and guac after joining the rewards program

Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed to USA TODAY that the fast food chain would not have a deal for National Taco Day. However, if you haven’t yet registered for Chipotle Rewards, you can get a freebie after your first purchase as a member.

Sign up for Chipotle Rewards on Chipotle.com/rewards.

Moe’s: free queso to join rewards

Moe’s Southwestern Grill does not have a Taco Day offer, but new members of its loyalty program can get a free cup of queso. Register onMoes.com/rewardsor by downloading the app and signing up for the Moe Rewards program.

National Taco Day Offers and Giveaways

The following offers are available Monday, October 4, unless otherwise specified. Always check with your nearest branch, as offers and participation may vary. Some will require you to have a restaurant app or to sign up for emails.

Fresh baja: Club Baja Rewards members earn double points Monday through October 10 with qualifying purchases online or in-store. New members must register 24 hours before Monday to benefit from this offer.

Bubbakoo Burritos: App users get double points on Monday.

Carl Jr: Get the Guacamole Bacon Angus Burger little combo for $ 7.99 Monday with a coupon. To get this offer, you must be subscribed to the channel’s mailing list. Register on Carlsjr.com.

Chronic taco: Get a free taco when you buy a fountain drink on Monday. You can order online, through the app or in restaurants.

Chuy’s:Add a crispy taco or mild ground beef taco to any appetizer for $ 1 on Monday. There will also be $ 1 floats for the best margaritas. And if you dress like a taco, post a photo with #ChuysTacoDay and head to Chuys for a free entree dinner of your choice.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop:The Baja-style taco restaurant celebrates Mondays with select tacos at $ 1.50.

Green Mountain Roasters:This is not a Taco Day deal, but Monday is the last day to enter the “Pumpkin Spice for Life” contest atPumpkinforlife.com. A winner will be selected at random to gain the seasonal flavor by entering their email address on the site.

The taverns of PT: All 64 Las Vegas Valley locations will have Chicken Tacos for $ 2 every Monday.

Qdoba: New and existing Rewards Members get double Monday Reward Points on any purchase. Sign up to become a rewards member on Qdoba.com/rewards.

Coastal Grill from Rubio: Get a free à la carte taco on Mondays with any purchase. Use a coupon posted at Rubios.com/national-taco-day-offer in restaurants and when ordering online or via the app, use the promo code TACO.

Taco shack: Get $ 1 of Bean and Cheese, Ground Beef, and Shredded Chicken Tacos on Mondays at participating Texas stores. Not available through third-party delivery services.

Taco Del Mar: Buy a taco, get one free on online orders Monday with a code that will be displayed on the chain’s website Facebook page. Limit of four.

Taco Johns: The chain is offering free fried chicken tacos on Monday with a coupon on its app.

Apartments Tijuana: Rewards members receive a free taco with any purchase of $ 2 or more on Mondays with an in-app offer. You must create an account by 7:00 p.m. EDT Monday to qualify and new members will also receive a free Tijuana Trio Starter upon registration. Learn more about Tijuanaflats.com/rewards.

Torchys Tacos: Benefit from free delivery from Monday to Friday on all orders placed on the chain’s website. The channel said there would be no service or delivery charges. You can also join his rewards club at Tacojunkies.torchystacos.com for the “chance to receive specials on National Taco Day,” the company told USA TODAY.

More offers:Local taco shops and small chains may also have Monday deals. An easy way to find out is to check out social media.

National Cinnamon Roll Day: Offerings at Cinnabon, Krispy Kreme, more

The following offers are available at participating branches.

Cinnabar: The brand said it has turned National Cinnamon Roll Day into a week-long “cinnamon celebration”. From Monday to October 10, a “$ 0 delivery charge” applies to orders of $ 15 or more placed through its app or website. New Cinnabon Rewards members can use their four-account BonBites offer and members can get double the reward points on certain items.Cinnabon.com/rewards.

Cinaholic: Get Free Cinnamon Rolls Monday. Limit of 12 rolls per person. Not valid with online or third party delivery.

Krispy kreme: Until October 10, the donut chain has its very first cinnamon rolls. In addition, until December 31, get free glazed donutfor presenting a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

