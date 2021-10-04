China Evergrande to raise $ 5 billion through sale of real estate units

Trading in Evergrande, Evergrande Property Services stopped

Chinese property developer Hopson’s shares also suspended

Hopson buys 51% stake in real estate services unit – Global Times

Wider market nerves have revived, offshore yuan slips

HONG KONG, Oct.4 (Reuters) – Struggling developer China Evergrande will sell a half stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $ 5 billion, Chinese media reported on Monday, after Evergrande and Hopson asked to stop trading before a major operation.

Once the best-selling developer in China, Evergrande faces what could be one of the country’s most significant restructurings as the debt crackdown prevents it from refinancing $ 305 billion in liabilities.

Evergrande said it has requested a halt in trading pending the announcement of a major transaction and Evergrande Property Services Group (6666.HK) said the announcement constitutes “a possible general offer of shares in the company”.

The state-backed Global Times said Hopson Development (0754.HK) was the buyer of a 51% stake in the real estate unit for more than HK $ 40 billion (5.1 billion dollars), citing other unspecified media reports. Hopson said it has suspended trading in its shares, pending an announcement of a major acquisition of a Hong Kong-listed company and a possible mandatory bid.

Hopson and Evergrande did not respond to requests for comment on the Global Times report.

The possible deal appeared to rekindle broader concerns about the risk of contagion or blow to the Chinese real estate industry and the economy in general if Evergrande collapses or is liquidated at bargain prices.

“Looks like the property management unit is the easiest to sell in the grand scheme of things, indicating that the company is trying to generate short-term liquidity,” said Ezien Hoo, OCBC analyst.

“I’m not sure that necessarily means the company has given up on surviving, especially since selling an asset means they’re still trying to raise money to pay the bills.”

Beijing has prompted state-owned companies and state-backed real estate developers to buy some of Evergrande’s assets, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week. Read more

It was not clear if Hopson’s statement was related to the Evergrande group. However, Hopson is well positioned relative to other real estate developers, owning more assets than liabilities, improving its profits in the first half and paying a dividend.

Hopson shares, which have a market value of HK $ 60.4 billion ($ 7.8 billion), have jumped 40% so far this year and were rated B + by Fitch in June.

The Evergrande property development unit was also profitable in the first half of 2021 and turnover is up compared to a year earlier.

NERVOUSNESS

With a liability equal to 2% of China’s gross domestic product, Evergrande has raised concerns that its woes will spill over into the financial system and reverberate around the world.

Initial concerns eased somewhat after China’s central bank pledged to protect the interests of homebuyers, but the ramifications for the Chinese economy have kept investors on the lookout. Read more

Monday’s suspension of stock trading sent shivers down the offshore yuan, which fell about 0.3% against the dollar, and weighed on the benchmark Hang Seng (.HSI), particularly the financial and other developers.

“(The) consensus expects restructuring, but authorities are limiting Evergrande’s systemic risk,” Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim said. But there is “a little nervousness”, he added.

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd (2777.HK) fell 6%, while shares of Sunac China Holdings (1918.HK) and Country Garden (2007.HK) came under pressure before cutting losses. Shares of Evergrande’s electric vehicle unit (0708.HK) rose by more than 10%.

Evergrande shares have plunged 80% so far this year, while its bonds are trading at troubled levels. Shares in its real estate services unit have fallen 43% as the group scrambles to pay its many lenders and suppliers. Read more

The cash-strapped group said last month it had negotiated a settlement with some domestic bondholders and made a repayment on some wealth management products, largely held by Chinese retail investors.

Holders of the company’s $ 20 billion offshore debt appear further in the queue and bondholders have said interest payments owed on the bonds in recent weeks were not arrived.

Evergrande faces deadlines for dollar bond coupon payments totaling $ 162.38 million next month.

($ 1 = 7.7868 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Shri Navaratnam

