Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex takes a leap of faith, up nearly 700 points. Real estate, pharmaceutical stocks in demand. Divi’s Labs up 8%.
Watch this space as we bring you LIVE updates from the day from Dalal Street.
Stable stocks, bad news for gold: Kotak Sec
Gold is trading higher, supported by the decline in the US dollar index from recent highs, rising inflation concerns due to rising energy prices, mixed economic data from major economies and concerns about China’s economic health. However, the Fed’s monetary tightening expectations, some progress in dealing with COVID-19, bullish economic data and continued ETF exits are weighing on prices. Gold has revalued $ 1,750 an ounce, but a sustained rise could be difficult if stock markets manage to stabilize, said Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, vice president of commodities research at Kotak Securities.
Pharmaceutical stocks regain strength
Favorable growth prospects for infrastructure financing NBFCs thanks to the renewed strength of balance sheets: ICRA
Total infrastructure credit (banks and NBFC-IFC) is estimated at Rs. 24.7 lakh crore as of March 31, 2021, registering a slow growth of 10% (year-on-year) and taking into account the disruption caused by the second wave pandemic, remained stable as of June 30, 2021. The share of IFCs in total infrastructure loans continues to increase and stood at 54% as of March 31, 2021, while the share of banks fell to 46% compared to around 61% five years ago, due to the continued healthy growth reported by IFCs in FY2021 (16%), while lending from the banking sector to the infrastructure segment n ‘grew by only 4% in fiscal year 2021.
We remain optimistic as the Festival will immediately revive the auto industry and boost back-to-back and core demand as the economy opens with a fall in third wave risk. A normal monsoon and encouraging agricultural activity are likely to contribute to positive consumer sentiment. The price increases undertaken will cover the cost of materials and improve the financial situation. However, semiconductor issues and supply constraints will continue to emerge in the medium term. Our top three picks are M&M, Motherson sumi, and Wabco.
– Vinod Nair, research manager at Geojit Financial Services
ZEE said it moved the Bombay High Court against the request of Invesco and OFI Global China Fund to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss various issues, including the removal of chief executive Punit Goenka.
End of trade in Evergrande
Trading in heavily indebted China Evergrande shares was suspended on Monday, days after some bondholders said the real estate developer at the center of China’s financial system nervousness missed a second bond interest payment key.
NTPC wins on divestment plan
Shares of state-owned electricity heavyweight NTPC gained 1.1% in early Mumbai trading on Monday as the company said it had drawn up a rupee 15,000 crore divestment plan that will include the listing. of its subsidiaries NTPC Renewable Energy, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam.
Opening bell: Sensex wins 300 points, Nifty exceeds 17,600; NTPC gains 2%, Grasim loses 2%
Pre-open session: Sensex wins 350 points, Nifty50 to 17,685
Dollar retreats from highs as attention turns to payroll
The dollar eased from last week’s highs on Monday as encouraging test results for a COVID-19 pill supported risk appetite, but investors remained cautious ahead of central bank meetings in Australia and New Zealand as well as US employment data this week. The euro moved back above $ 1.16 and rose 0.1% to $ 1.1606, a rally from last week’s 14-month low of $ 1.1563. The yen also rebounded from a 19-month low and also rose 0.1% in Asian trade to 110.92 per dollar.
SGX Nifty signs a positive start
Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded at 68.50 points, or 0.30%, at 17,598.50, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: Nifty50 braces for consolidation
After a spectacular rally last week, Nifty50 formed a bearish candle on Friday. On intraday charts, it kept the formation of a series of lower highs, indicating temporary weakness, analysts said. While the market will remain volatile for the foreseeable future, the 17,650-17,750 range would be the key resistance area for traders while the 17,400-17,300 area could serve as sacrosanct support for positional traders.
Alert: China Evergrande share trading suspended in Hong Kong
Trading in heavily leveraged Evergrande shares was suspended on Monday, days after some bondholders said the property developer at the center of China’s financial system nervousness missed a key second bond interest payment. Shares in its Evergrande Property Services Group unit have also been suspended, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange reported. The exchange did not say why trading in the companies’ shares was halted, and it was not clear who initiated the suspension.
Hong Kong stocks open lower
Hong Kong stocks fell early in trading on Monday morning, with investors keeping a close eye on the development of the crisis surrounding real estate giant China Evergrande after the company suspended trading in its shares. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.39%, or 96.96 points, to 24,478.68. Mainland Chinese markets are closed for holidays.
Japanese stocks slide with eyes on new government
Tokyo shares opened higher but quickly moved into negative territory on Monday, with investors eyeing the unveiling of the new Japanese cabinet later today and other events this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index started up 0.88% or 253.80 points to 29,024.87 at the start of the session, while the broader Topix index rose 1.03% or 20.38 points at 2,006.69.
US stocks stabilized on Friday
Wall Street rebounded on Friday, driven by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy, but not enough to keep the stock market from its worst week since the winter. The S&P 500 rose 49.50, or 1.1%, to 4,357.04 after another choppy trading day. It fluctuated between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 1.6% during the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 482.54 points, or 1.4%, to 34,326.46, and the Nasdaq composite gained 118.12 points, or 0.8%, to 14,566.70.
Rupee posts first gain in six days, up 11 paise against the dollar
The Indian rupee broke its five-game losing streak on Friday to settle at 11 paise at 74.12 against the US dollar, following the strength of global currencies against the greenback. On the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit has experienced high volatility. It opened on a negative note at 74.33 per dollar against its previous close of 74.23. It hovered between 74.11 and 74.35 per dollar during the day before ending at 74.12 against the US dollar.
Sensex, owl on Friday
The Sensex and Nifty posted losses for the fourth session in a row on Friday, reflecting a sense of risk aversion abroad as stubborn inflation and faltering global growth eroded investor confidence. The 30-stock BSE Sensex opened on the back and remained in the negative zone throughout the session, finishing 360.78 points or 0.61% lower at 58,765.58. On similar lines, the larger NSE Nifty index lost 86.10 points or 0.49% to close at 17,532.05.
