Lifetime Files Backed by Leonard Green for IPO





Life Time Group Holdings Inc., backed by Leonard Green, a Minnesota-based chain of fitness centers that the Sawtelle-based private equity firm helped privatize in a $ 4 billion deal, filed a file to become a listed company.



Sawtelle-based Leonard Green & Partners and San Francisco-based investment firm TPG Capital said in a file with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Life Time could have an enterprise value of $ 4.16 billion. dollars with the initial public offering.



Life Time expects to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LTH. Leonard Green and TPG would still be major investors after the IPO. A spokesperson for Life Time declined to comment on the matter.



The SEC filing indicated that Life Time planned to sell 46.2 million shares at a price of between $ 18 and $ 21 each. Leonard Green owns 53.5 million shares in Life Time, or 35.3% of the company, according to the SEC filing. TPG owns 40 million shares and 26.3% of the chain. After the IPO, Leonard Green will own 27% of Life Time and TPG 20.2%, according to the filing.



Leonard Green could raise up to $ 93.3 million at the IPO while TPG would bring in $ 51.3 million. The health club, which was founded in 1992, had approximately 1.4 million members as of July 31 and over 150 centers located in the United States and Canada.



Many gyms have been forced to close from March 2020 due to restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. Life Time was no different. The fitness company, which collected no fees from members while its centers were closed, reported a loss of $ 360 million on revenue of $ 948 million in 2020, compared with a profit of $ 30 million on revenues of $ 1.9 billion in 2019.



This is not Leonard Greens’ first experience with fitness centers. Last summer, the UK’s largest gym chain, also backed by Leonard Green, said it was considering an IPO as it looked to establish a foothold in the United States. A spokesperson for Leeds-based group PureGym said the channel was exploring its options.



PureGym management is working closely with Leonard Green to review its strategic options. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://labusinessjournal.com/news/2021/oct/04/life-time-fitness-ipo-leonard-green/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos